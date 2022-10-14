Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will suspend power outages at midnight.
This comes as the country faced stage 1 load shedding from 4pm to midnight after braving stage 2 power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday over the same timeframe.
The power utility cited a low electricity demand for the weekend.
"Due to lower weekend demand load shedding will be suspended at midnight on Friday. Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom.
"Since Wednesday evening, a generation unit each at Arnot and Majuba power stations were returned to service while a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs."
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 14, 2022
Due to lower weekend demand, loadshedding will be suspended at midnight on Friday. pic.twitter.com/DBgf8qgV0a
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kvkirillov/kvkirillov1512/kvkirillov151200035/49927316-blackout-concept-lighting-candle-near-laptop-with-dark-empty-screen.jpg
