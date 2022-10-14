Limpopo as an alternative Safari destination





The perfect getaway from the city -why Limpopo is the alternative Safari destination during peak season as most people traveling are looking to explore the coast. According to Motylska, the destination is less than 3 hours away from Joburg, making it the perfect destination for those who are short on time. Limpopo is a Malaria free area which means that visitors don’t have to worry about medication and sprays, giving them peace of mind.

In addition, there are a number of big 5 game reserves in and around the area and bird lovers have the opportunity spot up to 350 bird species in the area with about 5500 plans available to guests.

It’s a privately owned big 5 game reserve, it covers around 36000 hectares within the Waterberg… Beautiful mountainous region dissected by deep valleys and cliffs makes it ideal if you like taking photos of landscapes. Iga Motylska – Blogger at EagerJourneys.com

Motylska adds that Welgevonden game reserve has a very large white rhino population that is protected 24/7 by their Rhino trucking unit. In addition the game reserve has been so successful that it has not had any Rhino poaching incidents in recent years, making it one of the country's conservation success stories. One of the ways they have kept the rhino safe is asking guests to turn off their location coordinates when taking pictures or posting on social media.

According to Motylska, there are several 5-star game reserves in the area that preserves Rhino’s, this also gives travelers a variety of options in deciding what is best suited to them in line with their needs and budget. She shares these amazing locations with Relebogile Mabotja.

