Rand Water implements water supply reduction for six municipalities

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Limpopo as an alternative Safari destination This week’s travel feature Relebogile Mabotja explores Limpopo Safari’s as an alternative travel destination with travel blogger –... 14 October 2022 4:11 PM
Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight The power utility cited a low electricity demand for the weekend. 14 October 2022 2:28 PM
A twist in Krugersdorp gang rape case and a call for castration of pit bulls This Friday episode of the Midday Report Express ended on a high note with Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy, but not be... 14 October 2022 12:20 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is... 13 October 2022 12:11 PM
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country? Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent... 12 October 2022 5:16 PM
'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury' A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force m... 12 October 2022 4:52 PM
View all Politics
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
What it's really like to run a thriving nightclub or lifestyle lounge Clubs and lifestyle lounges are one of the most popular ways South Africans unwind. 14 October 2022 11:43 AM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Business
Renowned chef Benny Masekwameng: I enjoy other people's cooking too On a Song, Book & Dish, John Perlman hosts chef Benny Masekwameng. 14 October 2022 5:22 PM
Zikhona Sodlaka on rejection in the industry - 'It's personal for a long time' Zikhona Sodlaka is a South African actress popularly known for amongst others, her role as Mandisa in Showmax's 'The Wife' and as... 14 October 2022 3:04 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 12:08 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. 13 October 2022 5:40 PM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 12:04 PM
View all Africa
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Getting involved in 'woke' arguments- how to use logic to change someone's mind Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'Don't Be a Feminist: Essays on Genuine Justice' by economics professor Bryan Caplan. 11 October 2022 5:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Rand Water implements water supply reduction for six municipalities

14 October 2022 4:11 PM
by Sithakazelo Dlamini

The utility said the move was in order to stabalise the system avoid the emptying of reservoir and a complete system crash.

JOHANNESBURG: Water utility, Rand Water announced on Friday that it would be implementing intermittent water supply reduction from 8PM until further notice, following increased water consumption in parts of the country.

The utility said since the beginning of Spring, its bulk water provision to municipalities had increased from an average of 4 300 million litres of water per day to 4 900 million litres. Water consumption continued to rise despite an earlier decision by the utility to reduce water supply by 30%.

The utility said the move was in order to stabalise the system avoid the emptying of reservoir and a complete system crash.

Affected areas include the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane, City of Ekurhuleni, West Rand Local Municipality, Mogale Local City Municipality and Rustenburg Local Municipality.

In a statement, the utility also called on municipalities to impose water restrictions through their by-laws and effectively police their implementation.




14 October 2022 4:11 PM
by Sithakazelo Dlamini

Trending

Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?

Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

Politics

'SA's Constitution is extraordinary but doesn't unite citizens'

Local

EWN Highlights

CT cop implicated in New Somerset Hospital shooting faces additional charges

14 October 2022 7:46 PM

KZN disaster management teams on high alert as heavy rains are expected

14 October 2022 7:02 PM

MPs want Ipid to declassify report into murder of WC top cop Kinnear

14 October 2022 6:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA