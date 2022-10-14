Renowned chef Benny Masekwameng: I enjoy other people's cooking too





Renowned Masterchef South Africa and Ultimate Braai Master judge, Benny Masekwameng says while he did not have much of a choice in learning to cook as a youngster, he grew to love it over the years.

Masekwameng's parents owned a catering company and it is through his involvement in the business that he learned his way around the kitchen.

He sat down with 702's John Perlman on the Song, Book & Dish feature where he shared his earlier experiences in the culinary industry.

You would have a whole lot of people on the street that we used to sell food at and vet koek to and fish. It was a vibrant place that would inspire you to try and do different things because we lived very close to each other that you can smell what the neighbour is cooking, you can see what they bought and then you can imagine what they are cooking. Renowned Masterchef South Africa and Ultimate Braai Master judge, Benny Masekwameng

With so many accolades in the industry, Masekwameng says he also enjoys food prepared by others.

All the contestants on the shows that I have been to or I have been involved [in] cook for me. So, I have had a lot of people cook for me and I enjoy other people's cooking too Renowned Masterchef South Africa and Ultimate Braai Master judge, Benny Masekwameng

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation