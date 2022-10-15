



JOHANNESBURG - Due to an increase in high water consumption - Rand Water has implemented intermittent water supply from Friday night.

This is despite Stage 2 water restrictions the utility put in place earlier this month.

Rand Water says it has taken this decision in order to stabilise and avoid the emptying of reservoirs and a "complete system crash."

Currently, water consumption in Gauteng is almost double compared to the global average - at 300 litres against a world average of 173 litres per person per day, explained Rand Water.

The water restrictions will affect areas within the following municipalities: the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Rand West, Mogale and Rustenburg.

The water utility says these changes will remain in place "until the system recovers."

The utility has called on residents in these municipalities to reduce their water consumption.

It has also called on municipalities to impose water restrictions through their by-laws and effectively police their implementation.

This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water limits water flow across Gauteng to avoid 'complete system crash'