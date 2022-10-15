Rand Water limits water flow across Gauteng to avoid 'complete system crash'
JOHANNESBURG - Due to an increase in high water consumption - Rand Water has implemented intermittent water supply from Friday night.
This is despite Stage 2 water restrictions the utility put in place earlier this month.
Rand Water says it has taken this decision in order to stabilise and avoid the emptying of reservoirs and a "complete system crash."
Currently, water consumption in Gauteng is almost double compared to the global average - at 300 litres against a world average of 173 litres per person per day, explained Rand Water.
The water restrictions will affect areas within the following municipalities: the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Rand West, Mogale and Rustenburg.
The water utility says these changes will remain in place "until the system recovers."
The utility has called on residents in these municipalities to reduce their water consumption.
It has also called on municipalities to impose water restrictions through their by-laws and effectively police their implementation.
🚨WORSENING WATER CONSUMPTION🚨#RandWater #WaterWise #WaterConservation #ReduceConsumption' Rand Water (@Rand_Water) October 14, 2022
[NS] pic.twitter.com/doebbtUwZy
This article first appeared on EWN : Rand Water limits water flow across Gauteng to avoid 'complete system crash'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
Load shedding suspended for the weekend
The power utility says it will give an update on Sunday afternoon, or "as soon as any significant changes occur."Read More
Limpopo as an alternative Safari destination
This week’s travel feature Relebogile Mabotja explores Limpopo Safari’s as an alternative travel destination with travel blogger – Iga Motylska.Read More
Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight
The power utility cited a low electricity demand for the weekend.Read More
A twist in Krugersdorp gang rape case and a call for castration of pit bulls
This Friday episode of the Midday Report Express ended on a high note with Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy, but not before we check in with the latest developments in top stories.Read More
WATCH: Baby puke-kisses mom
A video has gone viral of a mother swallowing puke trying to kiss her toddler.Read More
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party.Read More
What constitutes intellectual property infringement?
"Using anybody’s property whether intellectual or physical without their permission is physical trespassing in copyright infringement," says Dalro's Lazarus Serobe.Read More
Transnet strike directly impacting production and in turn, revenue, says AgriSA
Operations at key ports in KwaZulu-Natal's harbours have been disrupted due to the continued strike.Read More
Is the tobacco bill over-regulation or public good?
Clement Manyathela speaks with the Health Department's Dr Lynn Moeng-Mahlangu, Asanda Gcoyi, the chief executive of Vapour Products Association of South Africa and Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, the chair of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association.Read More