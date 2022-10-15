Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon "The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.... 16 October 2022 11:31 AM
Parts of Jhb to be without water as Rand Water system crashes Areas affected include Montgomery Park, Westbury, Hursthill, Greymont, Coronationville, Newlands, Northcliff, Newclare, Auckland P... 16 October 2022 10:54 AM
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience i... 16 October 2022 9:27 AM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC prob... 15 October 2022 8:26 AM
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020. 13 October 2022 7:12 PM
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is... 13 October 2022 12:11 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
What it's really like to run a thriving nightclub or lifestyle lounge Clubs and lifestyle lounges are one of the most popular ways South Africans unwind. 14 October 2022 11:43 AM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience i... 16 October 2022 9:27 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Why travel will expand your child's horizons and aid in their development Gushwell Brooks speaks to Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert. 15 October 2022 12:17 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit The three-day conference brings together researchers and leaders from universities across the world every year. 15 October 2022 7:37 AM
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. 13 October 2022 5:40 PM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit

15 October 2022 7:37 AM
by Zulpha Khan
Higher Education
New York
universities
The three-day conference brings together researchers and leaders from universities across the world every year.

NEW YORK - The future of higher education came into sharp focus at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit which took place in New York this week.

The three-day conference brings together researchers and leaders from universities across the world every year.

This year the theme was 'Trajectories in Higher Education: Meeting Rising Expectations'.

The University of the Western Cape’s deputy vice-chancellor, Professor José Frantz was invited to be a panelist at the global event.

She joined a discussion on ‘shaping the trajectory of research for institutions’.

Frantz said one of the main points raised during the session where she led discussions was that universities should focus on their unity for purpose rather than compete with each other.

“Another key point that emerged is that partnerships and collaborations is like marriage and although we come with differences into a relationship, there is a need for common values and we need to base these partnerships and collaborations on these values,” she said.

Frantz said another important point is that researchers should use their knowledge to make a positive contribution to society like the partnerships created to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can use the case of Covid, Covid hit everybody around the world irrespective of where you found yourself, but we were able to use information through science and research that was generated in higher education sectors to help address what we found - what was happening in this pandemic,” Frantz said.

Frantz stated while South African universities may have room for improvement, they also have a lot to offer the world.


This article first appeared on EWN : Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit




Image of Dean du Plessis, the world's first blind cricket commentator, posted on Facebook

Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones

15 October 2022 2:13 PM

Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids

14 October 2022 12:58 PM

It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.

Bain & Company. © monticello/123rf.com

Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'

13 October 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.

Picture: 123rf

Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens

13 October 2022 5:40 PM

The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip

12 October 2022 8:14 AM

Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.

© 3dgenerator/123rf.com

Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago

11 October 2022 1:00 PM

Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.

© id1974/123rf.com

Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta

11 October 2022 7:32 AM

It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

© radowitz/123rf.com

Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack

10 October 2022 9:12 AM

Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge.

© peterhermesfurian/123rf.com

Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska

7 October 2022 9:57 AM

Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska.

Daily Maverick and Anneli Kamfer on 4 October 2022 released a call to action on the climate crisis with a song '20twenties: Eve of Destruction', a remake of Barry McGuire's 1965 protest song. Picture: Twitter/Daily Maverick

The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action

4 October 2022 8:31 AM

Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make a desperately needed change.

Why travel will expand your child's horizons and aid in their development

Lifestyle

Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

Sport

Parts of Jhb to be without water as Rand Water system crashes

Local

ActionSA's Mashaba to Dis-Chem: 'Hire on merit, moratorium is racial & divisive'

16 October 2022 4:26 PM

Dis-Chem's moratorium on white staff illegal and discriminatory, says Solidarity

16 October 2022 3:18 PM

Diepsloot residents' fears over crime surge after deadly church attack

16 October 2022 2:34 PM

