Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit
NEW YORK - The future of higher education came into sharp focus at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit which took place in New York this week.
The three-day conference brings together researchers and leaders from universities across the world every year.
This year the theme was 'Trajectories in Higher Education: Meeting Rising Expectations'.
The University of the Western Cape’s deputy vice-chancellor, Professor José Frantz was invited to be a panelist at the global event.
She joined a discussion on ‘shaping the trajectory of research for institutions’.
Frantz said one of the main points raised during the session where she led discussions was that universities should focus on their unity for purpose rather than compete with each other.
“Another key point that emerged is that partnerships and collaborations is like marriage and although we come with differences into a relationship, there is a need for common values and we need to base these partnerships and collaborations on these values,” she said.
Frantz said another important point is that researchers should use their knowledge to make a positive contribution to society like the partnerships created to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We can use the case of Covid, Covid hit everybody around the world irrespective of where you found yourself, but we were able to use information through science and research that was generated in higher education sectors to help address what we found - what was happening in this pandemic,” Frantz said.
Frantz stated while South African universities may have room for improvement, they also have a lot to offer the world.
Taking over from @nyuniversity and its great President, Andy Hamilton - delighted that the Times Higher Education Global Academic Summit is coming to @Sydney_Uni in September 2023. @timeshighered pic.twitter.com/1GpBxiQ3UQ' Mark Scott (@mscott) October 12, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112035182_group-of-graduates-during-commencement-concept-education-congratulation-in-university-graduation-cer.html
More from World
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids
It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves.Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens
The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar.Read More
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip
Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia.Read More
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago
Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister.Read More
Russia's Putin getting desperate in war with Ukraine - Patta
It has been almost eight months since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.Read More
Russians flee Crimea, Putin bombs Ukrainian cities as revenge for bridge attack
Cities across Ukraine are being pummelled on Monday, in revenge for an attack, presumably by Ukraine, on a vital bridge.Read More
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska
Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska.Read More