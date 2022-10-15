Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit





NEW YORK - The future of higher education came into sharp focus at the Times Higher Education World Academic Summit which took place in New York this week.

The three-day conference brings together researchers and leaders from universities across the world every year.

This year the theme was 'Trajectories in Higher Education: Meeting Rising Expectations'.

The University of the Western Cape’s deputy vice-chancellor, Professor José Frantz was invited to be a panelist at the global event.

She joined a discussion on ‘shaping the trajectory of research for institutions’.

Frantz said one of the main points raised during the session where she led discussions was that universities should focus on their unity for purpose rather than compete with each other.

“Another key point that emerged is that partnerships and collaborations is like marriage and although we come with differences into a relationship, there is a need for common values and we need to base these partnerships and collaborations on these values,” she said.

Frantz said another important point is that researchers should use their knowledge to make a positive contribution to society like the partnerships created to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can use the case of Covid, Covid hit everybody around the world irrespective of where you found yourself, but we were able to use information through science and research that was generated in higher education sectors to help address what we found - what was happening in this pandemic,” Frantz said.

Frantz stated while South African universities may have room for improvement, they also have a lot to offer the world.

Taking over from @nyuniversity and its great President, Andy Hamilton - delighted that the Times Higher Education Global Academic Summit is coming to @Sydney_Uni in September 2023. @timeshighered pic.twitter.com/1GpBxiQ3UQ ' Mark Scott (@mscott) October 12, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit