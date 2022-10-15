SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
CAPE TOWN - South African opera star Pretty Yende has been honoured with an Order of Arts and Letters in France.
The soprano posted a video of the ceremony where she was decorated by French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak.
"I feel extremely honoured and humbled by such a prestigious Decoration," she wrote.
The Order of Arts and Letters rewards "people who have distinguished themselves by their creation in the artistic or literary field or by the contribution they have made to the influence of the arts and letters in France and around the world".
INSIGNES D’OFFICIER DES ARTS ET DES LETTERES.' Pretty Yende (@PrettyYende) October 11, 2022
Thank you so much to the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malik
I feel extremely honored and humbled by such a prestigious Decoration
Pretty Yende
Officiere des arts et des letteres
#prettyjourney pic.twitter.com/5bF2mn6g9p
"What a beautiful opportunity to celebrate your South African roots, your unique talent and incredible journey!" wrote French Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi - Aurélien Lechevallier.
Congratulations dear @PrettyYende for your Arts & Lettres award bestowed by 🇫🇷 Culture Minister @RimaAbdulMalak! What a beautiful opportunity to celebrate your South African roots, your unique talent and incredible journey! 🇿🇦⭐️🇫🇷🇪🇺🇿🇦 We stand by you! @ambseokolo @operadeparis pic.twitter.com/VGokNet8kD' Aurélien Lechevallier (@lechevallierAS) October 11, 2022
Yende was born in 1985 in the small town of Piet Retief in Mpumalanga.
Since making her professional operatic debut in 2010 as Micaela in "Carmen" at Latvia's National Theatre, she has performed around the world.
RELATED: SA opera star Pretty Yende still 'overwhelmed' by her global success
Yende has been a mainstay in France over the last few years, writes OperaWire.
And she has a busy year ahead.
"She is coming off a run of 'Die Zauberflöte' at the Opéra Bastille and will return to the Philharmonie de Paris in March. In June, she will perform 'Roméo et Juliette' at the Opéra de Bastille."
Merci du coeur France🇫🇷' Pretty Yende (@PrettyYende) October 12, 2022
Je vous aime
Toujour à vous
Votre Madame L’Officier
Pretty Yende🇿🇦
Officiere des arts et des letteres#decoration #prettyjourney pic.twitter.com/Ty07RmKIwV
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France
More from Local
Stage 2 load shedding returns from Saturday afternoon
"Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom.Read More
Rand Water limits water flow across Gauteng to avoid 'complete system crash'
Rand Water says it has taken this decision in order to stabilise and avoid the emptying of reservoirs and a "complete system crash."Read More
Load shedding suspended for the weekend
The power utility says it will give an update on Sunday afternoon, or "as soon as any significant changes occur."Read More
Limpopo as an alternative Safari destination
This week’s travel feature Relebogile Mabotja explores Limpopo Safari’s as an alternative travel destination with travel blogger – Iga Motylska.Read More
Eskom to suspend load shedding at midnight
The power utility cited a low electricity demand for the weekend.Read More
A twist in Krugersdorp gang rape case and a call for castration of pit bulls
This Friday episode of the Midday Report Express ended on a high note with Brent Lindeque - founder of Good Things Guy, but not before we check in with the latest developments in top stories.Read More
WATCH: Baby puke-kisses mom
A video has gone viral of a mother swallowing puke trying to kiss her toddler.Read More
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party.Read More
What constitutes intellectual property infringement?
"Using anybody’s property whether intellectual or physical without their permission is physical trespassing in copyright infringement," says Dalro's Lazarus Serobe.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Meet the world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Why travel will expand your child's horizons and aid in their development
Gushwell Brooks speaks to Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert.Read More
Renowned chef Benny Masekwameng: I enjoy other people's cooking too
On a Song, Book & Dish, John Perlman hosts chef Benny Masekwameng.Read More
Zikhona Sodlaka on rejection in the industry - 'It's personal for a long time'
Zikhona Sodlaka is a South African actress popularly known for amongst others, her role as Mandisa in Showmax's 'The Wife' and as Janet Nkosana in Netflix's 'Blood and Water'.Read More
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability
With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturbing releases in recent memory, writes Devon Thomas.Read More
Joburg City Guide: Five romantic date ideas to do this weekend
Here are five ways to celebrate all the love in your life this weekend.Read More
Listen: How water shedding impacts valuable home appliances
Speaking to Africa Melane, Naked Insurance's Ernest North said that water shedding becomes a risk when no one is at home and a tap or taps have been left open.Read More
'There's a huge appetite for luxury in SA, a culture of peacocking'
No matter what happens in the global economy the rich keep shelling out for luxury goods - and it's no different in South Africa.Read More
Loyiso Gola on comedy culture in SA: People don't just go watch standup
Loyiso Gola is an award-wining South African comedian whose been entertaining the country for over two decades.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party
A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party.Read More
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend
The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views.Read More
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December
Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie.Read More
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating
A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral.Read More
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas
Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedsideRead More
'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker Coolio dies at 59
Artis Leon Ivey Jr, better known as Coolio, has passed away at the age of 59.Read More
SA stars shine in #1 Showmax fantasy series 'Blood Psalms'
A host of South African best-loved actors join the cast of 'Blood Psalms', the first Showmax original fantasy series.Read More
Thuso Mbedu: I'm picky with my roles and 'The Woman King' is right up my alley
Bongani Bingwa spoke to international actor Thuso Mbedu, who plays Nawi, one of the warriors in the exciting new film, 'The Woman King'.Read More
Comedian Eugene Khoza makes comeback after a four year hiatus
Well-known comedian Eugene Khoza makes a comeback on the local comedy circuit with a one-man show in November.Read More