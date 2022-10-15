Why travel will expand your child's horizons and aid in their development

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding returns from Saturday afternoon "Breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding," says Eskom. 15 October 2022 11:20 AM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Rand Water limits water flow across Gauteng to avoid 'complete system crash' Rand Water says it has taken this decision in order to stabilise and avoid the emptying of reservoirs and a "complete system crash... 15 October 2022 5:03 AM
View all Local
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC prob... 15 October 2022 8:26 AM
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption' Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020. 13 October 2022 7:12 PM
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today's Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is... 13 October 2022 12:11 PM
View all Politics
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals' deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
What it's really like to run a thriving nightclub or lifestyle lounge Clubs and lifestyle lounges are one of the most popular ways South Africans unwind. 14 October 2022 11:43 AM
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Business
Meet the world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Why travel will expand your child's horizons and aid in their development Gushwell Brooks speaks to Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert. 15 October 2022 12:17 PM
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 10 October 2022 7:21 AM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 4:45 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David's TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City's favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 11:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Rand slumps as US inflation drops less than expected and pound strengthens The rand slumped to its lowest level since 2020 on Thursday, hitting over 18.30 to the dollar. 13 October 2022 5:40 PM
Uber charges man R700 000 for a 15-minute trip Oliver Kaplan barely travelled six kilometres, but Uber says the trip was all the way to Australia. 12 October 2022 8:14 AM
Lesotho's richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals' deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
Lesotho's richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
View all Opinion
Why travel will expand your child's horizons and aid in their development

15 October 2022 12:17 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Children
Nikki Bush
#travel

Gushwell Brooks speaks to Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert.

- Children will learn new experiences when travelling.

- It will teach them how to adapt to new surroundings.

- Travel will allow your child to meet and speak to people unfamiliar to them.

- Young children will develop acceptance and tolerance of foreign concepts from an early age.

A step away from day-to-day life can be a life changing experience for you and your family.

Travel, be it locally or jetting off for an island getaway can give your child a new perspective of life, as you learn about old and new things happening in the world.

Travellers are forced to adapt to their new and different environments, by having to eat food they've never encountered before, or trying to make sense of a language they can't speak or understand.

According to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, travel will aid your child's development and expand their horizons, giving them a different outlook on the world.

It's important that our children get to experience themselves in different environments, in different places, in different spaces, because it makes you think differently. It makes you appreciate different things.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

ALSO READ: Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire

It makes you appreciate the small things...because we get used to certain things. And when you see the opposite, you go, 'Oh wow"!

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Living out of a suitcase when travelling....your child won't have their full toy box with them. They will have to cope with a few items when you travel.

Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

ALSO READ: Travel Feature - Things to do in Stellenbosch besides wining and dining

Listen to the audio for more.




