Why travel will expand your child's horizons and aid in their development
Gushwell Brooks speaks to Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert.
- Children will learn new experiences when travelling.
- It will teach them how to adapt to new surroundings.
- Travel will allow your child to meet and speak to people unfamiliar to them.
- Young children will develop acceptance and tolerance of foreign concepts from an early age.
A step away from day-to-day life can be a life changing experience for you and your family.
Travel, be it locally or jetting off for an island getaway can give your child a new perspective of life, as you learn about old and new things happening in the world.
Travellers are forced to adapt to their new and different environments, by having to eat food they've never encountered before, or trying to make sense of a language they can't speak or understand.
According to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, travel will aid your child's development and expand their horizons, giving them a different outlook on the world.
It's important that our children get to experience themselves in different environments, in different places, in different spaces, because it makes you think differently. It makes you appreciate different things.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
It makes you appreciate the small things...because we get used to certain things. And when you see the opposite, you go, 'Oh wow"!Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Living out of a suitcase when travelling....your child won't have their full toy box with them. They will have to cope with a few items when you travel.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
