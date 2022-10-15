Stage 2 load shedding returns from Saturday afternoon
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced a return of Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm on Saturday.
This after the power utility had suspended power cuts from midnight on Friday, citing a lower electricity demand on the weekend.
Now the utility says "breakdowns of four generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding."
"These were two units at Grootvlei and a unit each at Camden and Medupi power stations. Further, a delay in returning a generating unit to service at Lethabo Power Station has contributed to the capacity shortages," says Eskom in a statement.
The load shedding will continue until further notice, adds the utility.
