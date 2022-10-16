Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni

16 October 2022 9:27 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Unemployment
disability awareness
disability rights

Eyewitness News caught up with disabled musicians ahead of the upcoming We Can Arts Festival to talk about their work experience in the entertainment industry and the changes they would like to see.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary mbaqanga musician, Babsy Mlangeni says artists with disabilities are still gravely marginalised.

He was part of disabled musicians Eyewitness News caught up with ahead of the upcoming _We Can Arts Festival. _They shared their work experience in the entertainment industry - frustrations and changes they hope to urgently see.

READ: We Can Arts Festival: showcasing the best of SA's disabled artists

“In my own personal opinion, artists with disabilities I still gravely marginalised. The government has introduced policies to accommodate at least 2% of people with disabilities, which hardly happens. The entertainment industry is the worst of all since in every festival that is organised hardly an artist with disabilities features if at all,” said Babsy Mlangeni.

The blind legendary Mbaqanga musician has been in the industry since the 80s.

Mlangeni says that people think that if you are blind, there is nothing that you can achieve - which is an extension of the perception people have about the abilities of disabled people.

babsy-mlangenijpeg

“Recording companies do not believe in me due to my disability, I’m not granted airplay of my music. I feel that event organisers should start respecting artists living with disabilities and not perceiving them as charity cases. We have to be acknowledged” said blind vocalist Cebolenkosi 'Khazozo' Makhaza.

Afro Pop singer, Pink 1st lady echoes these sentiments, and points to event organisers as people who are the gatekeepers.

“I think it has to come down to the event organisers, the department of Arts etc. They are the people who hire us to come to sing, dance, work etc. They need to realise that we are all equal, as disabled people put in more time, and effort, we produce quality work so we deserve the same recognition and payment as able-bodied individuals,” said an Afro Pop singer who uses a wheelchair, Pinky 1st Lady.

“I recently performed at a fashion show, they booked me they knew I was in a wheelchair, but there was no ramp, I had to be carried on stage, which is very uncomfortable, another problem is that it's so hard to get songs into radio stations when you are not connected to people that know people,” added Pinky 1st Lady.

pink-ladyjpg

International model Nontobeko Mbuyazi, who lives with albinism and was discovered through the We Can Arts Festival, tells Eyewitness News that she wants society to see persons with disabilities for their amazing musical talents, and their capabilities rather than feeling sorry for them.

“Access means getting equal opportunities regardless of how you look or what you lack as long as you can offer what’s expected of you in this case, musical talent,” said Mbuyazi.

nontobekojpg

The Labour department approved the Code of Good Practice on the Employment of People with Disabilities in terms of the Employment Equity Act. The Code is a guide for employers in any sector and workers to encourage equal opportunities and fair treatment of people with disabilities.

It also helps to create awareness of the contributions that people with disabilities can make in the workplace.

All above artists recommend employers in any workspace to familiarise themselves with it, so that in terms of the Employment Equity Act, 1998 all designated employers “reasonably accommodate the needs of people with disabilities" - both a non-discrimination and an affirmative action requirement.


This article first appeared on EWN : Artists with disabilities 'gravely marginalised': Babsy Mlangeni




