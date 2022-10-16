Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title
The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title

16 October 2022 11:12 AM
by Palesa Manaleng
Ernst van Dyk
Stephen Mokoka
2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

JOHANNESBURG - Stephen Mokoka successfully defends his Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title.

The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru came second (2:11:26) and third respectively (2:11:52).

In the women's event, Ethiopia's Meseret Dinke Meleka won in 2:42:02, while Kenyans Tecla Kirongo (2:27:56) and Judith Cherono (2:30:32) rounded up the podium.

For the first time in South African and African history, an elite wheelchair racing division was included in a marathon.

In the wheelchair division race, American Aaron Pike outraced South Africa's Ernst van Dyk.

Van Dyk has won a record 10 wheelchair titles in the Boston Marathon, two New York City Marathon titles and is a two-time Los Angeles Marathon winner.

An estimated 13 000 athletes competed in the 42.2km race - the first of Cape Town's three-year Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) candidacy.

WMM races are part of World Athletics and feature six annual major marathon races - Boston, London, New York, Tokyo, Chicago and Berlin Marathons and Cape Town Sanlam marathon wants to be part.


This article first appeared on EWN : Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title




