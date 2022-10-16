Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Parts of Jhb to be without water as Rand Water system crashes

16 October 2022 10:54 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Joburg water restrictions
Joburg Rand Water
Johannesburg water shortages

Areas affected include Montgomery Park, Westbury, Hursthill, Greymont, Coronationville, Newlands, Northcliff, Newclare, Auckland Park, Albertville, Newlands, Melville, Richmond, Parkview, Emmarentia and Greenside.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water has cautioned that there will be no water for customers in areas serviced by the Hurstill reservoirs zone.

"Due to Rand Water's uninterrupted load shifting from Eikenhof to recover the Palmiet system, Johannesburg Water's Commando system levels have worsened from critically low to empty," the utility said in a statement.

Areas affected include Montgomery Park, Westbury, Hursthill, Greymont, Coronationville, Newlands, Northcliff, Newclare, Auckland Park, Albertville, Newlands, Melville, Richmond, Parkview, Emmarentia, Greenside.

However, both Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa hospitals' water supply will not be affected.

READ: Rand Water limits water flow across Gauteng to avoid "complete system crash."

The water utility says alternative water supply is being provided through stationary water tankers and mobile tankers in affected areas.

Rand Water has again urged consumers to report any leaks or water bursts in these areas as this may help the system recover.

The utility has also asked consumers to continue playing their part in conserving water.

Meanwhile, a meeting with the Ministry of Water and Sanitation is set for Monday for a plan forward.


This article first appeared on EWN : Parts of Jhb to be without water as Rand Water system crashes




