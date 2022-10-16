Eskom to suspend Stage 2 load shedding at midnight, and resume Monday afternoon
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will suspend Stage 2 load shedding from midnight on Sunday, then implement it between 4pm until midnight from Monday to Wednesday.
"The load shedding is required to help manage emergency generation reserves during the evenings," the utility said in a statement.
Since Saturday afternoon, two generation units at Grootvlei as well as a unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations were returned to service, and a generation unit at Lethabo power station was taken offline for repairs, explained the utility.
This is as Eskom suspended load shedding altogether at the start of the weekend, only to announce the return of Stage 2 on Saturday afternoon.
The power utility says it will update the country on Wednesday, or "as soon as any further significant changes occur."
