How can the country clamp down on illegal mining?

Buthelezi said the department of mineral resources is working on sealing off defunct mines to stop illegal mining.

Illegal mining takes place when people work in mines without the necessary permits or licenses to do so, and this is a criminal act.

According to Major, illegal mining is a widespread phenomenon and hundreds of thousands of people see it as their only option for work.

Illegal mining is more attractable and is larger than I think the government realises. Peter Major, director of mining at Modern Corporate Solutions

Major said that at one stage there were over 500, 000 illegal gold mineworkers and now there are only around 80, 000.

As a result of the high unemployment rate and high gold prices many previous mineworkers, and even those with no mining experience, are resorting to illegal operations, he said.

Meanwhile, the mineral department's Makhosonke Buthelezi said they are working with stakeholders to track down the owners of abandoned mines and seal them off to prevent illegal mining.

We are working with the South African police, we are working with home affairs and other stakeholders to look into the matter of illegal mining. Makhosonke Buthelezi, mineral resources department spokesperson

However, he did note that sealing off mines can be a long and difficult process, leaving them ripe for the picking.

