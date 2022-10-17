Poor maintenance poses a great risk to water supply: Expert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Professor Anthony Turton from the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State.
Professor Anthony Turton, an expert in water resource management, has warned that Gauteng's taps run the risk of running dry because of ageing infrastructure.
Rand Water has cautioned residents in Gauteng of water shortages after its system crashed over the weekend.
Turton said a lack of infrastructure maintenance continues to haunt Rand Water's distribution of water to residents.
Some parts of the country loses as much as 60% of the water. In Gauteng, it's a little below 50% of the water that's lost. So for every 100 litres of water that Rand Water puts in the pipe, only 50% comes out the other side and then that 50% is not enough for everybodyAnthony Turton, Professor, University of Free State Centre for Environmental Management
Maintenance is by far the biggest issue, but the problem now is that infrastructure [budgets] are underspent on your capital infrastructure upgrades for decades and it is almost impossible to play catch up now.Anthony Turton, Professor, University of Free State Centre for Environmental Management
Areas affected by water cuts in Johannesburg include Montgomery Park, Westbury, Hursthill, Greymont, Coronationville, Newlands, Northcliff, Newclare, Auckland Park, Albertville, Newlands, Melville, Richmond, Parkview, Emmarentia, and Greenside.
Rand Water has again urged consumers to report any leaks or water bursts in these areas as this may help the system recover.
We are on the brink of total systemic failure in South Africa, not only on energy systems but also of your water reticulation system.Anthony Turton, Professor, University of Free State Centre for Environmental Management
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
