SA medical students say they've lost hope of employment after studying abroad
Bongani Bingwa spoke to three medical students, who completed their studies at a government-sponsored programme in Russia, and have been left unemployed.
Several South African medical students have been left idle at home after completing their studies in Russia.
The Mpumalanga government sponsored a program involving 38 students being sent to Astrakhan State Medical University in Russia to study medicine.
Speaking to Bongani, Sihle (not her real name) said that it had been a life-long dream to study medicine abroad.
She said it was difficult to enroll in South Africa.
It has always been a dream of mine to do medicine, be a doctor, come back and help people, but here I am as it is not going as planned.Sihle, Medical student
It was a relief to study abroad because in South Africa when you try to apply for medicine it is not easy. When you finally get the call, it is a relief to you and your family. They have a bigger intake compared to South Africa.Sihle, Medical student
Joining the conversation, Sizwe (not his real name) added that the government had been promising to pay their fees to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
Sizwe said they were advised to look for work at a local retailer while their enrolment process was still being considered.
Our government seems to have neglected us because there are steps that we need to follow which is writing a board exam.Sizwe, Medical student
We have nothing to do, sitting at home and it has been about four months and we reached out to the media because they keep postponing and there is nothing promising at all, and they tell us to look for a job at Shoprite.Sizwe, Medical student
The three graduates have been at home in Mpumalanga for about four months without employment.
Government promised us that they will be able to pay for us before we even start board exams and we have been abandoned.Pat, Medical student
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_19918356_doctor-with-phonendoscope.html
More from Local
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual
The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.Read More
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA
The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement'
John Perlman spoke to KZN’s MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs(EDTEA), Sibusiso Duma to get an update post speaking to JSE-listed property developer Calgro M3’s CEO Wiskus LateganRead More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
The maritime industry is pivotal to the movement of goods in SA
An estimated 90% of every country's goods move by sea, and South Africa is no exception.Read More
‘Probably I scare people’ - Phakeng on current UCT probe & Mayosi tweet
The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been plunged into hot water on allegations of misconduct at Africa’s top university and sentiments she’s shared on twitter – again.Read More