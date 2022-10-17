SA medical students say they've lost hope of employment after studying abroad





Bongani Bingwa spoke to three medical students, who completed their studies at a government-sponsored programme in Russia, and have been left unemployed.

Several South African medical students have been left idle at home after completing their studies in Russia.

The Mpumalanga government sponsored a program involving 38 students being sent to Astrakhan State Medical University in Russia to study medicine.

Speaking to Bongani, Sihle (not her real name) said that it had been a life-long dream to study medicine abroad.

She said it was difficult to enroll in South Africa.

It has always been a dream of mine to do medicine, be a doctor, come back and help people, but here I am as it is not going as planned. Sihle, Medical student

It was a relief to study abroad because in South Africa when you try to apply for medicine it is not easy. When you finally get the call, it is a relief to you and your family. They have a bigger intake compared to South Africa. Sihle, Medical student

Joining the conversation, Sizwe (not his real name) added that the government had been promising to pay their fees to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

Sizwe said they were advised to look for work at a local retailer while their enrolment process was still being considered.

Our government seems to have neglected us because there are steps that we need to follow which is writing a board exam. Sizwe, Medical student

We have nothing to do, sitting at home and it has been about four months and we reached out to the media because they keep postponing and there is nothing promising at all, and they tell us to look for a job at Shoprite. Sizwe, Medical student

The three graduates have been at home in Mpumalanga for about four months without employment.

Government promised us that they will be able to pay for us before we even start board exams and we have been abandoned. Pat, Medical student

