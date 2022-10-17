WATCH: Why siblings from the same family have different personalities
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Ever wondering what is trending lately?
Check What's gone viral with Jonathan Fairbairn.
In the video, Dr Mate is asked by a woman why and how siblings can be raised in the same family but turn out to be completely different.
Dr Mate explained that siblings are not raised in the same structure. For example, the oldest sibling would never have a similar attitude or personality as the younger sibling.
He further explained that dynamics differ when it comes to siblings based on the year they were born, with a variety of experience, background, and surroundings.
I had been trying to verbalize this sentiment for years — when I witnessed siblings speaking on each other’s experiences pic.twitter.com/dmeDcuHrof' Brincel — The Last Hairbender (@TheFineFeminine) October 15, 2022
