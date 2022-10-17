Yvonne Chaka Chaka wins big at the 2022 Basadi in Music Awards
Bongani Bingwa speaks to South African music legend, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, about her Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Basadi in Music Awards.
The Basadi in Music Awards is aimed at celebrating women making waves in the South African music industry.
Affectionately known as the Princess of Africa, Chaka Chaka has had one of the most lucrative music careers in South Africa, spanning almost forty years.
What I've learned from this industry is that you never take anything for granted. Music evolves, things change, markets change, different people want different things, but if you have your feet firm on the ground and knowing who you are, knowing what you want, that's what has really kept me going.Yvonne Chaka Chaka, SA Music Legend
Having helped open the door for many other musicians, Chaka Chaka said she was excited to see where young musicians would take the industry.
I know this is a dog eats dog industry, it's an industry that's not stable, but you know what? It can be done. If I did it, why can't these children do it?... People like mama Dorothy, mama Abigail, paved the way for us, why shouldn't we pave the way for these young people as well?Yvonne Chaka Chaka, SA Music Legend
