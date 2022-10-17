DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones
Lester Kiewit interviews MyBroadband.co.za editor, Jan Vermeulen, about recent changes to the DStv app.
DStv recently upgraded its app, making it incompatible with certain older smart TVs, thereby leaving many of its subscribers high and dry.
Although older TVs are more likely to be affected, even some new ones have stopped working.
It’s a frustrating situation. There’s a lot that Multichoice is not saying… It’s not just old TVs. [New] Hisense TVs are affected…Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
People buy TVs to keep for 10 years… For functionality to be summarily dropped without warning… Multichoice just suddenly dropped support… They refuse to say why they have implemented this change… Samsung and Hisense TVs are affected…Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
To continue watching, even if you have paid your subscription, you need to buy a DStv Streama device for about R1,300.
One reason may be that they’re trying to push the DStv Streama on as many consumers as possible. But the twisted irony is…stock is only arriving in 10 days…Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadband.co.za
Another likely reason for the app upgrade, says Vermeulen, is that it is part of MultiChoice’s attempt to crack down on password sharing.
Kiewit interviewed Vermeulen – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DStv stopped working on many older Samsung smart TVs and some new Hisense ones
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148542247_multimedia-streaming-concept-hand-holding-remote-control-tv-screen-with-lot-of-pictures-vod-content-.html?vti=oa6o7or5h7uh1pbhlt-1-1
More from Business
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN
According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US
The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures.Read More
More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice
The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September
Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout.Read More
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October
The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it
Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.Read More
SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa and it seems that the country's citizens are in desperate need of mental health support.Read More
Health and wellness: No age limit on medical male circumcision, says GP
The general practitioner said his youngest patient was seven-days-old and his oldest was age 50.Read More
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More