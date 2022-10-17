Streaming issues? Report here
The double burden of malnutrition: What is causing hunger and obesity in SA?

17 October 2022 10:38 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Obesity
Malnutrition
Food security
Hunger

Food insecurity is an important issue in our country as so many South Africans are battling with malnutrition.

Clarence Ford spoke to senior lecturer in the department of Human Nutrition at University of Free State (UFS), Dr Lucia Meko, about the double burden of malnutrition.

  • Many communities and even households see people who are struggling with hunger and obesity.

  • This is caused by lack of knowledge about and access to nutritious food.

© nutria3000/123rf.com
© nutria3000/123rf.com

FILE: People often eat non-nutritious, processed food due to lack of access to healthy food. Picture: ©nutria3000/123rf.com

Unfortunately, despite there being enough food, not everyone has access to healthy and nutritious food, which leads to malnutrition.

The double burden or malnutrition in South Africa is that of hunger and obesity, which are both commonly seen throughout the country.

Several countries experience a phenomenon where in one community or even one household you have people who are overweight and overnourished and at the same time you have people, particularly children, that are undernourished and underweight.

Dr Lucia Meko, senior lecturer in the department of Human Nutrition at UFS

According to Meko this largely happens because people do not have enough knowledge about food choices and nutrition and highly processed food is often more easily available.

People will often prioritise getting food to ensure they, and their family, feel full and this leads to eating food that is low cost, processed, and high in energy, but not necessarily nutritious she said.

Meko believes that in order to combat this double burden of malnutrition, people need to understand and prioritise healthy eating and ensure that children to get a balanced nutritious diet.

Listen to the audio above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The double burden of malnutrition: What is causing hunger and obesity in SA?




