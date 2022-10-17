US blogger dragged for social media post of 'cheap' Woolies food shop
RELATED: How to beat the high cost of living in South Africa
If there's one thing most of us can agree on as South Africans, it's that the cost of living just keeps on going up, up, up!
Electricity, petrol, food - the price hikes for life's necessities seem never-ending.
Which is perhaps why a US tourist to Mzansi was dragged on social media recently after some users suggested she was flaunting the strength of the dollar against the rand when she shared her trip to Woolworths on Instagram.
Hannah Stella posted a reel to her 15.5k Instagram followers titled: Grocery shopping in South Africa: Everything I bought for US $170.
And while the American blogger didn't say outright that she thought the cost of her basket was cheap, some users inferred it anyway!
(Check out the reel below)
"Yes it is cheap when you have USD ... Try paying for it when you are a South African earn South African Rand.... These items are bought at a store called 'Woolworths' ... its one of the expensive grocery stores in South Africa," wrote one user in response, earning her comment over two-hundred likes.
Another wrote, "Only tourists can shop like this in Woolies, SA, your average South African citizen (earning ZAR) can't afford it!"
But Hannah later defended the post saying that it was merely meant to show her fellow Americans an example of a South African supermarket.
"I didn't say it was cheap. I am American and (85%) of my followers are American. My intention was to show an example of a high end South African grocery store to Americans with views of the store, the food and the prices."
The video comes just a few days after Russian entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi angered locals with a video on his Instagram in which he said it was 'impossible' to spend over $30k (over R500k) per month in Cape Town.
In the clip, the self-made millionaire bemoaned how hard it is to find a bottle of wine for over $100 in the city, in which he says he spends four months of the year.
RELATED:'Cape Town is SO cheap, I struggle to spend $30k a month,' says Russian tycoon
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US blogger dragged for social media post of 'cheap' Woolies food shop
Source : HannahStella Instagram
More from Local
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual
The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.Read More
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA
The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement'
John Perlman spoke to KZN’s MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs(EDTEA), Sibusiso Duma to get an update post speaking to JSE-listed property developer Calgro M3’s CEO Wiskus LateganRead More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
The maritime industry is pivotal to the movement of goods in SA
An estimated 90% of every country's goods move by sea, and South Africa is no exception.Read More
‘Probably I scare people’ - Phakeng on current UCT probe & Mayosi tweet
The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been plunged into hot water on allegations of misconduct at Africa’s top university and sentiments she’s shared on twitter – again.Read More