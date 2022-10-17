US blogger dragged for social media post of 'cheap' Woolies food shop





© Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

If there's one thing most of us can agree on as South Africans, it's that the cost of living just keeps on going up, up, up!

Electricity, petrol, food - the price hikes for life's necessities seem never-ending.

Which is perhaps why a US tourist to Mzansi was dragged on social media recently after some users suggested she was flaunting the strength of the dollar against the rand when she shared her trip to Woolworths on Instagram.

Hannah Stella posted a reel to her 15.5k Instagram followers titled: Grocery shopping in South Africa: Everything I bought for US $170.

And while the American blogger didn't say outright that she thought the cost of her basket was cheap, some users inferred it anyway!

(Check out the reel below)

"Yes it is cheap when you have USD ... Try paying for it when you are a South African earn South African Rand.... These items are bought at a store called 'Woolworths' ... its one of the expensive grocery stores in South Africa," wrote one user in response, earning her comment over two-hundred likes.

Another wrote, "Only tourists can shop like this in Woolies, SA, your average South African citizen (earning ZAR) can't afford it!"

But Hannah later defended the post saying that it was merely meant to show her fellow Americans an example of a South African supermarket.

"I didn't say it was cheap. I am American and (85%) of my followers are American. My intention was to show an example of a high end South African grocery store to Americans with views of the store, the food and the prices."

The video comes just a few days after Russian entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi angered locals with a video on his Instagram in which he said it was 'impossible' to spend over $30k (over R500k) per month in Cape Town.

In the clip, the self-made millionaire bemoaned how hard it is to find a bottle of wine for over $100 in the city, in which he says he spends four months of the year.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : US blogger dragged for social media post of 'cheap' Woolies food shop