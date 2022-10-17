Everything you need to know about govt's raw water usage pricing strategy
Clement Manyathela speaks to the deputy director for raw water pricing regulation, Lehlohonolo Nyabanyaba, about the Department of Water and Sanitation's update on the raw water usage for commercial purposes policy, which is still open for public comment.
The public consultation happening at the Riverside Sun Resort is to help determine its raw water use charges.
These charges follow an overarching policy framework that looks at how these charges should be determined and implemented to registered water users.
This includes the pricing strategy policy and the norms and standards policy, which is informed by the Water Services Act.
The public consultation is to determine the pricing strategy for registered businesses abstracting water for commercial purposes and does not include the raw water usage for domestic purposes.
This pricing strategy will focus on those that are abstracting water for the purpose of commercial businesses... These charges will be applicable for those that are registered as a water user within the department and are abstracting water either from a river or from a government water scheme, including the discharging of waste back into the resource.Lehlohonolo Nyabanyaba, deputy director - Raw Water Pricing Regulation
For subsistent farming or domestic use, you don't pay for these particular charges. As much as you'll be abstracting raw water, but it's not for commercial purposes. So, it's not covered within that.Lehlohonolo Nyabanyaba, deputy director - Raw Water Pricing Regulation
The department is able to receive written comments from the public to keep in mind when updating this strategy until 3 November.
Scroll up for the full interview.
