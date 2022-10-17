More post office closures expected across the country





- 29 SAPO branches have been merged with others or closed in the last 18 months in the Western Cape alone.

- Nomkhita Mona took over as SAPO CEO from Mark Barnes in February of 2021

- She says South Africans deserve a functional and efficient post office

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

You want to find out where your nearest operational branch of the South African Post Office (SAPO) is, so you call the customer service helpline - which proves not to be very helpful.

So, you head online to the website, where you find an out-of-date, inaccurate list of branches.

So went CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Makwala King's recent experience of the post office.

She shared with listeners in her recent quest to send three books overseas.

"Initially, I drove to the last post office I’d been to – only to find that it’s now a Postnet. I was told to go to another one just down the road, when I got there, there was a sign on the door which read: Post Office Evicted. CLOSED. Please collect your postal items from Kenilworth PO."

And Makwala-King is not alone in her frustrations - listeners shared their own stories of closed branches, lost mail, and a general lack of clarity when it comes to SAPO.

The South African Post Office is technically insolvent.

In the Western Cape alone, 29 South African Post Office branches have been merged with others or closed in the last 18 months.

In the last financial year ending March 2022, it had losses amounting to over R2 billion and had liabilities exceeding assets by R4 billion.

The Auditor-General has been unable to make audit findings due to a lack of information and reportedly said she’s not sure how long the post office will be a going concern.

So, what exactly is going on at SAPO, can it be revived, and will it rely on a National Treasury bailout to get it back on its feet?

SAPO CEO, Nomkhita Mona, joined Makwala King on Weekend Breakfast to answer some of those questions - click above to listen to the full interview: Mona says a rationalisation exercise carried out by SAPO showed that there were 'too many' post offices within a certain kilometre radius.

We are going to be looking at closing some post offices, not only in Cape Town, but throughout the country. Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

That has proven to be one of the problems that are not sustainable. Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

So there is an exercise underway at SAPO to say, which ones can we close without affecting the citizenry? Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

Every year SAPO goes to National Treasury and says can you help us...the debt is not just going to go away. Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

The help we require is really a hand-up, more than a handout. Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

South Africans do deserve a functional and efficient post office Nomkhita Mona, CEO - South African Post Office

