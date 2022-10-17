Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
- Dis-Chem withdrew an internal memorandum that called for a moratorium on hiring of white people.
- The memo was sent to to staff from its founder and CEO Ivan Saltzman.
- The pharmaceutical retailer says it regrets offending staff and customers.
Dis-Chem has withdrawn an internal memo to staff from its founder and CEO Ivan Saltzman, which called for a moratorium on the hiring white people at the pharmaceutical retailer.
The group has apologised for any offence caused by the contents of the leaked memo, vowing to better handle internal processes.
Dis-Chem initially saying the reason for the moratorium on the hiring of white people was part of the company's commitment to the transformation journey.
You can actually see the panic in the writing of that letter. How it got out, I don't know, and why it was even allowed to be sent off, I don't know.Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer
This is not a mom & pop store. This is an entity that's on the stock exchange.Michael Bagraim, labour lawyer
Listen to the audio for the more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pharmaceutical giant Dis-Chem withdraws moratorium on the hiring of white people
More from Business
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN
According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US
The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures.Read More
More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice
The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September
Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.Read More