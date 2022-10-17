'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
Minister Gungubele to brief media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 19th october 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:27
IEC hosts the international conference of the Association of the World Election Bodies’ (A-WEB’s) 5th General Assembly.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nomsa Masuku, IEC Commisioner.
Today at 12:37
Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's inquiry into her fitness to hold office resumes.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Western Cape Government to host Provincial GBVF summit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
In gorubreaking news, FSCA defines crypto assets as “a digital representation of value”
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 18:09
The governor on recent IMF meetings trip, inflation interest rates high cycle and SA economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesetja Kganyago - Governor at Reserve Bank
Today at 18:13
CLicks interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
FSCA declares crypto assets as financial product in FAIS framework
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 19:08
What is the deal with Chateau Libertas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The 6 Desperate and Deadly 'D's' of business exits... and the one D that counts!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance- Four key factors to financial success in retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks. 20 October 2022 9:18 AM
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures. 20 October 2022 5:37 AM
View all Business
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings. 20 October 2022 4:37 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Speculation over Truss exit grows Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes. 20 October 2022 10:07 AM
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss? In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid... 20 October 2022 7:30 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng

17 October 2022 6:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Solly Moeng
Other People's Money

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Solly Moeng, brand reputation management expert about his personal money habits.

- Solly Moeng is a specialist in brand reputation management

- Moeng is a vocal critic of the government

- He now lives in Switzerland, saying his criticism of the ANC government cost him his career in SA

Solly Moeng is brand reputation management adviser and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley: Picture - Instagram
Solly Moeng is brand reputation management adviser and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley: Picture - Instagram

Solly Moeng is brand reputation management adviser and founder of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley.

Moeng is also a vocal critic of the South African government, something which he claims has cost him his career in South Africa, forcing him to move abroad where he now resides in Switzerland.

In Switzerland things work. It's an amazing country, so you see where the tax money's going. People are paying a lot of money, but the government's doing what it must.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

He says his first paid job was as a photographer growing up in the township, taking pictures at functions like birthday parties and weddings.

Knowing that he could make quite a bit of cash doing this, he decided to invest his earnings by purchasing a new camera.

Moeng says he always had a taste for expensive things, like his favourite fashion & apparel brand Lacoste, as well as his love for travel.

I didn't have a bank account. I used to take the money and keep it in different places in my home.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

Over time I've opened policies for my kids especially and put money on the side.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

My dream is not to have a nice car. I like to travel. I do like to have a good life.

Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng




17 October 2022 6:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Solly Moeng
Other People's Money

More from Other People's Money

"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate

10 October 2022 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala

3 October 2022 6:23 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: Andile Mazwai on LinkedIn

'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'

20 September 2022 7:20 PM

Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 6:38 PM

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Karen Dudley on Instagram @capetownk

I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley

25 August 2022 7:42 PM

Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Fiona Ramsay, Facebook

Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars

17 August 2022 7:18 PM

Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hulisani Ravele live from San Lameer in Southbroom for the 947 Weekend Breakfast

'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances

15 August 2022 6:45 PM

Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Proteas' Temba Bavuma. Picture: @OfficialCSA.

'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

25 July 2022 7:03 PM

Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Casac’s Lawson Naidoo making submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 27 February 2019.

'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view

18 July 2022 7:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lions Group chief executive officer, Rudolf Straeuli. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli

5 July 2022 5:33 AM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA

Local

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

World

EWN Highlights

Civil society calls on MPs to reject Electoral Amendment Bill

20 October 2022 12:15 PM

Evidence leader in PP impeachment inquiry declines to recuse herself

20 October 2022 11:28 AM

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA