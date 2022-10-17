'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng
- Solly Moeng is a specialist in brand reputation management
- Moeng is a vocal critic of the government
- He now lives in Switzerland, saying his criticism of the ANC government cost him his career in SA
Solly Moeng is brand reputation management adviser and founder of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley.
Moeng is also a vocal critic of the South African government, something which he claims has cost him his career in South Africa, forcing him to move abroad where he now resides in Switzerland.
In Switzerland things work. It's an amazing country, so you see where the tax money's going. People are paying a lot of money, but the government's doing what it must.Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser
He says his first paid job was as a photographer growing up in the township, taking pictures at functions like birthday parties and weddings.
Knowing that he could make quite a bit of cash doing this, he decided to invest his earnings by purchasing a new camera.
Moeng says he always had a taste for expensive things, like his favourite fashion & apparel brand Lacoste, as well as his love for travel.
I didn't have a bank account. I used to take the money and keep it in different places in my home.Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser
Over time I've opened policies for my kids especially and put money on the side.Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser
Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings.Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser
My dream is not to have a nice car. I like to travel. I do like to have a good life.Solly Moeng, brand reputation management adviser
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Fortunately I was clever enough to put money into savings' - Solly Moeng
More from Other People's Money
"I'm still cashing cheques from the 90's" - Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate
Bruce Whitfield speaks to musician Stoan Seate of Bongo Maffin fame about his personal money habits.Read More
'I can stretch a dollar more than anyone else can'- SA actor, Xolile Tshabalala
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to South African actor, Xolile Tshabalala, about her personal finance and money habits on an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'There was a time when I bought shiny cars and a watch to go with each car'
Alexforbes' Andile Mazwai shares his money beliefs and secrets with Bruce Whitfield on Other People's Money.Read More
'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe
Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
I have a compulsion to bring food and people together- chef Karen Dudley
Customers were devastated when 'The Kitchen' closed during lockdown, but Dudley's loving the break from being an entrepreneur.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
'I still drive my first car, 16 years later' - Hulisani Ravele on her finances
Former YoTV presenter and host of 947 Weekend Breakfast, Hulisani Ravele shares her money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma
Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his personal money habits.Read More
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.Read More