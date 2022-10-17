Construction company Murray & Roberts share price plummets on profit warning
- The JSE-listed construction and engineering company's shares dropped by 36% on Monday.
- This follows a cautionary announcement predicting a 100% decline in its financial results
- Disruption in supply chain delivery are one of many issues eating away at the company's profits
The share price of construction company Murray & Roberts tanked on Monday morning following its cautionary announcement predicting a 100% decline in its half-year financial results, ending 31 December 2022.
The JSE-listed company's share price dropped by as much as 41%, before coming back slightly to trade at 36%.
It's cited the continued disruption in supply chain delivery, and a delay in payments as two of the reasons for its share price plummeting, with several projects progressing slower than initially forecast.
CIO at Makwe fund managers, Makwe Masilela says Murray & Roberts is no longer the powerhouse of the construction sector.
We know that these guys have been through troubles....after making good money through the 2010 FIFA world cup, then having to pay fines after doing what they're not supposed to do when it comes to tendering.Makwe Masilela, CIO at Makwe fund managers
When it comes to cost, they don't have much control. As we see the rise in energy costs, that will impact them definitely.Makwe Masilela, CIO at Makwe fund managers
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
