Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Africa Melane interviews Cobus Odendaal, CEO at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty.
To ensure good returns when buying an investment property, you need to buy in the right neighbourhood.
It is not important that you like the neighbourhood, what is important is that prospective tenants do.
Things to consider when choosing a neighbourhood for your investment property, according to Cobus Odendaal, CEO at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty:
-
Quality of the neighbourhood
-
Vacancies and demand
-
Average rentals
-
Property taxes
-
Demographics
-
Crime rate
-
Schools
-
Amenities
Property remains one of the best long-term investments… less dramatic fluctuations than the stock market… but you have to be careful… of buying into the wrong area…Cobus Odendaal, CEO - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
The better the neighbourhood, the better the quality of the tenants…Cobus Odendaal, CEO - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
The closer your property is to a school, the less chance of a vacancy, and the higher the rental you can charge… Determine who you want to cater for…Cobus Odendaal, CEO - Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
Melane interviewed Odendaal – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Choose the right neighbourhood when investing in property
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_109369040_mini-residential-craft-house-on-a-blue-background.html?vti=my7zh2r0qjs269uo67-1-15
