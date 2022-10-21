Your voice can influence the pricing strategy for raw water use in South Africa





The Department of Water and Sanitation has called on members of the public and sector stakeholders to make comments on the National Pricing Strategy for Raw Water Use.

Raw water is that water found in the environment, that has not been treated and which has not had any of its minerals, ions, particles, bacteria, or parasites removed.

Consumers and stakeholders now have until 3 November 2022 to make comments for consideration by the Department before the finalisation of the strategy.

The Pricing Strategy, published on Government Gazette Notice No. 47197, is a framework for the pricing of water use of raw water from rivers, boreholes and water supplied by government schemes. Included in the framework is the discharge of water into a water resource or onto land - for use in farming activities.

In terms of the National Water Act, the Minister of Water and Sanitation, together with the Minister of Finance, may occasionally update their pricing strategy for any water use within the framework of existing relevant government policy.

In as far as Section 56 (3) (a) of the NWA is concerned, the pricing strategy may differentiate on an equitable basis, on the basis of geographic areas, and between different categories of water use, and different water users.

This pricing strategy provides for six water user categories, from the previous three, to better represent the water user groups and to allow for more clearly targeted charges. Those are as follows: Water Resource Management Charge, Water Resources Infrastructure Charges, Waste Mitigation Charge, Water Research Levy and Economic Regulation Charge.

All written comments can be submitted to pricing-strategy@dws.gov.za or NyabanyabaL@dws.gov.za