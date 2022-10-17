Father of slain Bokgabo Poo opens up about altercation with her alleged killer





JOHANNESBURG: The father of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo said on Monday that he failed to control his emotions when he saw the man accused of killing and mutilating his daughter.

Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali appeared in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on charges of murder and the rape of the child.

Zikhali was also charged with defeating the ends of justice and tempering with a corpse.

Earlier, there was commotion in court when the 4-year-old's father, Irvin Ndlovu pounced on Zikhali while he was in the dock.

Ndlovu broke his silence after he was removed from the courtroom and police tried to calm him down.

"I've always thought of myself as a person who has a high emotional intelligence. I thought I am able to contain my emotions, but that moment, I don't know what happened. I think it is just a moment I couldn't control it. You know, I couldn't it. I don't know what happened. I just felt agitated, angry, bitter"

The aunt of the little girl, Kelebogile Mokgako said the man showed no remorse.

"My blood is boiling. I for one, wanted to retaliate, if I should be honest with you because, when I look at the guy, he is too arrogant. He is showing no emotions towards what he has done.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the todler's family on Monday.