Ongoing water shortages across Gauteng
Rand Water remained confident it could supply enough water to Gauteng communities and claimed to no longer be affected by a heatwave that had affected most of the province.
However, loadshedding still affected water pumping infrastructure.
Rand Water has taken their emergency brakes off... The Minister of Water Affairs, Senzo Mchunu, said just now that they would be releasing a bulk supply to alleviate the current crisis.Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
Haffajee said that according to the Rand Water website, all dams were 90% full. This, she said, meant the problem was not water availability, but rather the lack of adequate infrastructure.
Ward 58 committee member, Ishtiaq Sattor, said there are various factors that affect water supply in Johannesburg West, including rolling power cuts.
Because of that challenges where you have either loadshedding or power outages, then they don't have generators at the Eikenhof pump, the challenge is that the water supply and flow is not coming through.Ishtiaq Sattor - Committee member for Ward 58
Source : @DWS_RSA/Twitter
