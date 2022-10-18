Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice
CAPE TOWN - Stage 4 power cuts have been implemented until further notice.
Eskom said that this was due to further breakdowns.
The utility said that it would provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Tuesday.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Stage 4 load shedding was implemented this morning at 5.30am due to the breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight. The load shedding will be implemented until further notice."
Stage 4 loadshedding was implemented at 05:30 due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight. The loadshedding will be implemented until further notice.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 18, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 until further notice
Source : Pixabay.com
