



Africa Melane spoke to citizenship and immigration director at Sable International, John Dunn, about some things South Africans should know if they are wanting to immigrate to the UK.

The British Nationality Act of 1981 has recently been amended to rectify legislated unfairness .

Applicants can now apply for citizenship based on their maternal line.

Picture: © piranhi/123rf.com

FILE: An applicant would have to prove their lineage and citizenship applications on average take between six and nine months. Picture: © piranhi 123rf.com

Emigrating or gaining citizenship in another country can be a complicated process but the United Kingdom has recently made it slightly easier for those with British ancestry.

Amendments have been made to the British Nationality Act of 1981 as previously it had been discriminatory to women, people born to unmarried parents and children whose mothers were married to someone who was not their biological father, said Dunn.

It is trying to rectify the discrimination based on gender, age or legitimacy in the past. John Dunn, citizenship and immigration director at Sable International

According to Dunn, the amendments will allow someone to apply for British citizenship following their maternal line if you have a UK-born grandmother, which was previously not allowed.

An applicant would have to prove their lineage and citizenship applications on average take between six and nine months.

He said that in most cases where an application is rejected it is because the application has not been done correctly or they do not have adequate proof, so it can help to speak to a citizenship advisor.

If someone is wanting to emigrate to the UK, they can find out more at the Global Citizenship and Emigration Expo from 27 October to 9 November in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town.

Listen to the audio above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?