SA med students with Russian qualifications struggling to find work in SA
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the South African Medical Association (Sama)'s public service advocacy forum chairperson, Dr Akhtar Hussain, about government not paying for the registration fees for medical students who have received their qualification in Russia and require verification to work in the country.
This is due to a failing administration process that has left them unable to afford registration to allow them to work in the profession in South Africa.
The students were promised by government that the programme was fully sponsored, including registration once they returned from Astrakhan State Medical University in Russia.
The students wound have to pay for their own registration before they can receive verification from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
However, they are unable to pay for the fees, amounting to thousands of rands.
They cannot use their own money. They don't have money. They are without jobs, sitting at home. In fact, [the government] should have [been] supporting them... They said if you don't have a job, you should work in a Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite. This is a serious insult to our health profession.Dr Akhtar Hussain, Public Service Advocacy Forum chairperson - South African Medical Council (Sama)
