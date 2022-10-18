UNTU rejects claims it betrayed workers, slams SATAWU for 'political propaganda'
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Steven Leshabane, President of the United National Transport Union (Untu), about the union's wage agreement with Transnet.
The United National Transport Union (Untu) has rejected claims by the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) that it betrayed workers at Transnet.
Transnet and Untu concluded a three-year wage deal that includes a 6% increase in year one, a 5.5% increase in year two, and a 6% increase in year three.
Leshabane said despite the strike being over, Transnet is delaying the handling of the increase.
The strike is over but only for UNTU and those members who are not members of any recognised union, as for Satawu, they vow to continue with the strike.Steven Leshabane, President - United National Transport Union
We don’t manage our union with peer pressure. We do what our members say we must do.Steven Leshabane, President - United National Transport Union
He added that Untu's sister transport union thrived on spreading propaganda.
Remember Satawu is in the Cosatu and ANC alliance, so propaganda is their strength, and we did not betray anyone. We started our strike on the 6th of October without Satawu. They joined us four days later, we never said they betrayed us.Steven Leshabane, President - United National Transport Union
