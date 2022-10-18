ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:23
Minister Gungubele to brief media on outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on the 19th october 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:27
IEC hosts the international conference of the Association of the World Election Bodies’ (A-WEB’s) 5th General Assembly.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nomsa Masuku, IEC Commisioner.
Today at 12:37
Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane's inquiry into her fitness to hold office resumes.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Western Cape Government to host Provincial GBVF summit.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lauren Isaacs - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
In gorubreaking news, FSCA defines crypto assets as “a digital representation of value”
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Farm Killings By Nechama Brodie.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dr Nechama Brodie has worked as a multi-media journalist, editor, producer and publisher for nearly
Today at 18:09
The governor on recent IMF meetings trip, inflation interest rates high cycle and SA economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesetja Kganyago - Governor at Reserve Bank
Today at 18:13
CLicks interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bertina Engelbrecht - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
FSCA declares crypto assets as financial product in FAIS framework
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 19:08
What is the deal with Chateau Libertas
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Fridjhon - International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The 6 Desperate and Deadly 'D's' of business exits... and the one D that counts!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance- Four key factors to financial success in retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
Latest Local
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular. 20 October 2022 4:42 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? M... 18 October 2022 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks. 20 October 2022 9:18 AM
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures. 20 October 2022 5:37 AM
View all Business
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings. 20 October 2022 4:37 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Speculation over Truss exit grows Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes. 20 October 2022 10:07 AM
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss? In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid... 20 October 2022 7:30 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
View all World
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
View all Opinion
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions

18 October 2022 10:11 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
African National Congress
Mmamaloko Kubayi
ANC December conference
Deputy president

Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister of human settlements, about running for the position of ANC deputy president and her vision for the party.

  • Kubayi has been nominated as a candidate for the position of deputy president of the ANC

  • She strongly stands for woman empowerment, renewal and ethical leadership in the party

The ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi at the sixth national policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
The ANC's Mmamoloko Kubayi at the sixth national policy conference on Friday, 29 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Mmamaloko Kubayi is the only woman contesting the post of African National Congress deputy president at the elective conference in December.

She said that she is humbled by the nomination for the position and hopes to see more women in high positions within the ANC.

We continue to be humbled by the nominations that are coming across the country, inspiring young women, inspiring young people but inspiring members of the ANC to say the notion of renewal is important… I hope many women will be standing.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements

One of Kubayi's priorities is a "gendered generational mix" within the ANC top six.

She said women should take up half of the positions in the top six, a feat which hasn't been achieved before.

What we have seen over time is that with this generational mix we do not find women and that is why we had to advocate to say it has to be a gendered generation mission.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements

She added that if ANC leaders wanted to advocate for equality and women empowerment in society, they had to show the same commitment within the party.

In addition to standing for women empowerment, Kubayi said she also firmly stood for renewal and moral and ethical leadership within the organisation.

She said that regardless of population or gender, the ANC needed leadership that the country can have confidence in ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Listen to the audio above for more.




More from Politics

Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

19 October 2022 2:46 PM

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

Read More arrow_forward

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive

19 October 2022 10:30 AM

From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.

Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children

18 October 2022 12:59 PM

Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 31 January 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Court must 'draw the line' and proceed with the arms deal trial: Legal expert

18 October 2022 10:21 AM

Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, Piet Koen, is expected to rule on Wednesday whether the trial will proceed in November.

Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer

17 October 2022 12:50 PM

Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile addresses the media at the Mlangeni’s home on 28 July 2020. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile

15 October 2022 8:26 AM

Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.

Read More arrow_forward

Bain & Company. © monticello/123rf.com

Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'

13 October 2022 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.

Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams

13 October 2022 12:11 PM

Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.

Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?

12 October 2022 5:16 PM

Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Pixabay.com

'SA has 85% chance of being greylisted, but business has confidence in Treasury'

12 October 2022 4:52 PM

A new study commissioned by Business Leadership SA finds an 85% probability of blacklisting when the Financial Action Task Force meets in February 2023.

Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA

Local

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?

World

EWN Highlights

Civil society calls on MPs to reject Electoral Amendment Bill

20 October 2022 12:15 PM

Evidence leader in PP impeachment inquiry declines to recuse herself

20 October 2022 11:28 AM

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

