ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions
Clement Manyathela spoke to Mmamoloko Kubayi, minister of human settlements, about running for the position of ANC deputy president and her vision for the party.
-
Kubayi has been nominated as a candidate for the position of deputy president of the ANC
-
She strongly stands for woman empowerment, renewal and ethical leadership in the party
Mmamaloko Kubayi is the only woman contesting the post of African National Congress deputy president at the elective conference in December.
She said that she is humbled by the nomination for the position and hopes to see more women in high positions within the ANC.
We continue to be humbled by the nominations that are coming across the country, inspiring young women, inspiring young people but inspiring members of the ANC to say the notion of renewal is important… I hope many women will be standing.Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements
One of Kubayi's priorities is a "gendered generational mix" within the ANC top six.
She said women should take up half of the positions in the top six, a feat which hasn't been achieved before.
What we have seen over time is that with this generational mix we do not find women and that is why we had to advocate to say it has to be a gendered generation mission.Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Human Settlements
She added that if ANC leaders wanted to advocate for equality and women empowerment in society, they had to show the same commitment within the party.
In addition to standing for women empowerment, Kubayi said she also firmly stood for renewal and moral and ethical leadership within the organisation.
She said that regardless of population or gender, the ANC needed leadership that the country can have confidence in ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Politics
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive
From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
Court must 'draw the line' and proceed with the arms deal trial: Legal expert
Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, Piet Koen, is expected to rule on Wednesday whether the trial will proceed in November.Read More
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile
Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?Read More