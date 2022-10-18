Is reconciliation possible? What employers can do to tackle quiet quitting
Clement Manyathela spoke to executive coach, Dr Marlet Tromp, about what quiet quitting is and what employers can do to deal with it.
Normally when employees feel underappreciated and want to resign from their jobs, they'd send their resignation letter and be on their way.
But, a new trend has emerged, "quiet quitting", which has gained popularity in recent years.
This is when employees gradually disengage from their jobs largely due to feeling underappreciated by their employers.
This could also be due to employees feeling burnt out by the extra tasks they are given that fall outside of their job description without receiving extra compensation for their efforts. Rather, they opt to do the bare minimum.
Quiet quitting, in this sense, has a huge impact on organisations because it leads to a drop in productivity by disgruntled employees.
Tromp says the best way that employers can tackle this is by creating a platform where employees feel comfortable enough to bring up potential issues without fearing that they will be penalised for this.
[Quiet quitting] is almost forcing employers to relook at people in terms of what is expected of them and that there should be healthy boundaries. There should be some form of balance but there must be a platform where employees can let the employer know what they need and what their problems are.Dr Marlet Tromp, eexecutive coach
Quiet quitting can only be stopped or delt with if employers see the issue and the problem is there's much less productivity and, in the end, it's the organization that's going to suffer.Dr Marlet Tromp, executive coach
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Business
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN
According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US
The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures.Read More
More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice
The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September
Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout.Read More
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October
The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it
Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.Read More
SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa and it seems that the country's citizens are in desperate need of mental health support.Read More
Health and wellness: No age limit on medical male circumcision, says GP
The general practitioner said his youngest patient was seven-days-old and his oldest was age 50.Read More
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More