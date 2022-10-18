Is reconciliation possible? What employers can do to tackle quiet quitting





Clement Manyathela spoke to executive coach, Dr Marlet Tromp, about what quiet quitting is and what employers can do to deal with it.

Normally when employees feel underappreciated and want to resign from their jobs, they'd send their resignation letter and be on their way.

But, a new trend has emerged, "quiet quitting", which has gained popularity in recent years.

This is when employees gradually disengage from their jobs largely due to feeling underappreciated by their employers.

This could also be due to employees feeling burnt out by the extra tasks they are given that fall outside of their job description without receiving extra compensation for their efforts. Rather, they opt to do the bare minimum.

Quiet quitting, in this sense, has a huge impact on organisations because it leads to a drop in productivity by disgruntled employees.

Tromp says the best way that employers can tackle this is by creating a platform where employees feel comfortable enough to bring up potential issues without fearing that they will be penalised for this.

[Quiet quitting] is almost forcing employers to relook at people in terms of what is expected of them and that there should be healthy boundaries. There should be some form of balance but there must be a platform where employees can let the employer know what they need and what their problems are. Dr Marlet Tromp, eexecutive coach

Quiet quitting can only be stopped or delt with if employers see the issue and the problem is there's much less productivity and, in the end, it's the organization that's going to suffer. Dr Marlet Tromp, executive coach

Scroll up for the full interview.