Court must 'draw the line' and proceed with the arms deal trial: Legal expert
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Ulrich Roux, founder and managing director at Ulrich Roux & Associates.
Legal expert, Ulrich Roux, believes it is time the courts drew the line over the exhausted delay tactics employed by former president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma's corruption case returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, where his lawyers sought a postponement pending the outcome of a leave to appeal application in the Constitutional Court.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Roux said that the court must start the proceedings next month.
In my mind, the correct ruling is for the matter to proceed to trial on the 07th of November as was previously arranged as the State has already confirmed that they are ready for trial.Ulrich Roux, Founder and Managing Director - Ulrich Roux & Associates
Jacob Zuma has attempted every single application to try to delay this, but I think the line must be drawn in the sand and the matter must proceed and not only for the State but also for Jacob Zuma.Ulrich Roux, Founder and Managing Director - Ulrich Roux & Associates
Roux said Zuma has been using legal processes to delay his arms deal corruption trial despite pronouncing he is ready to clear his name.
It dates back to 2005 already. We are 17 years in the making and despite Jacob Zuma from the onset saying that he wants his day in court, he wants to show and prove his innocence in court, but he has certainly delayed it in every single attempt.Ulrich Roux, Founder and Managing Director - Ulrich Roux & Associates
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Local
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual
The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.Read More
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA
The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement'
John Perlman spoke to KZN’s MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs(EDTEA), Sibusiso Duma to get an update post speaking to JSE-listed property developer Calgro M3’s CEO Wiskus LateganRead More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
The maritime industry is pivotal to the movement of goods in SA
An estimated 90% of every country's goods move by sea, and South Africa is no exception.Read More
‘Probably I scare people’ - Phakeng on current UCT probe & Mayosi tweet
The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been plunged into hot water on allegations of misconduct at Africa’s top university and sentiments she’s shared on twitter – again.Read More
More from Politics
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive
From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba gets frank with Tshidi Madia.Read More
Midday Report Express: Our justice system is still failing women and children
Too many cases of femicide seem to rise with every arrest in South Africa. Why are perpetrators granted bail in the first place? Mandy Weiner unpacks this and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions
Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president.Read More
Midday Report Express: a grieving father reacts to his child's alleged murderer
Mandy Wiener is back to bring you the latest news making headlines together with expects, all in sixty minutes. Here are the conversations covered in today's Midday Report Express.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Paul Mashatile
Dealing with ANC salaries, where he stands on corruption allegations against presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize and other ANC problems, the party's treasurer general Paul Mashatile is ready to lead.Read More
Bain wants Treasury ban revoked: 'Absolutely no evidence of corruption'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen York, who became Managing Partner at Bain & Company SA in 2020.Read More
Midday Report Express: CR22, the Public Protector & how to stay away from scams
Another political analysis of the DA is where our conversations start in today’s Midday Report Express episode, Uveka Rangappa is still holding the fort this week and delivered the below interviews.Read More
Should SA laws be changed to deter global firms from messing with our country?
Global consulting groups implicated in state capture have seen some punitive action, but is it harsh enough and how do we prevent more of the same in future?Read More