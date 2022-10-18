DWS blames poor maintenance, consumer overuse for Gauteng water crisis





Africa Melane spoke to Sputnik Ratau, the national spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has agreed that poor maintenance of infrastructure continues to plague the supply of water to communities.

The department has placed emergency water supply relief for Rand Water on Monday.

Most areas in Johannesburg are facing rolling water cuts as following Rand Water's system crash.

Speaking to Africa Melane, Ratau alluded that aging infrastructure continued to make it difficult to supply water to affected areas.

Ratau also added that another dominating factor causing shortages was consumers overusing water.

Yes, the fact that maintenance and operation of reticulation of infrastructure is lacking and one that is not up to scratch and that is why you see infrastructure failures in a lot of municipalities that we have seen, not only in Gauteng, but that lead to water losses. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

There is a huge demand from the municipalities on what Rand Water is able to supply and there is an issue of overuse, and that is a matter that has come into play. Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson - Department of Water and Sanitation

