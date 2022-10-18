Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:52).
At least seven million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015, according to the United Nations.
Venezuela has a population of 28 million.
About 80% of those who left now live in other poor Latin American and Caribbean countries.
Colombia has about 2.5 million newly arrived Venezuelans.
Chile, Ecuador, the United States, and Spain have each taken about 500,000 Venezuelans.
Seven million in seven years! … Almost a quarter of the country has left in seven years…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
It’s a humanitarian crisis… competing for help with the war in Ukraine, the famine in east Africa, the trauma in Afghanistan, floods virtually everywhere, other bad weather events – choose your ongoing disaster!Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116200606_above-view-of-caracas-city-in-venezuela-from-avila-mountain-during-sunny-cloudy-summer-day.html?vti=m92o60f0clzkdcvlep-1-4
