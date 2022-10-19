Health and wellness: No age limit on medical male circumcision, says GP
Clement Manyathela spoke to Dr Matome Kganakga, on the right age to perform male circumcision and how to take care of a patient post-surgery.
Reasons for male circumcision in South Africa varies between medical and non-medical reasons.
It has been medically proven that a circumcised man has reduced risk of urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), penile cancer and overall increase in hygiene.
While in many cultures, the removal of the foreskin is encouraged and sometimes seen as a rite of passage for a boy entering manhood.
The general practitioner said his youngest patient was seven-days-old and his oldest was 50.
He encouraged young people to undergo circumcision because they recover faster than their older counterparts.
The youngest I’ve circumcised was a seven-day-old baby. As soon as the parents are ready, we are able to do it at any given age.Dr Matome Kganakga, general practitioner
While older patients might take longer to heal, they should not be discouraged, he added.
My oldest patient was a 50-year-old male who was afraid all his life… he was circumcised at 50 years.Dr Matome Kganakga, general practitioner
On the other hand, younger patients may experience stretching or tearing of the wound as this group is more likely to get stronger morning and night erections.
A major risk across all ages is infection and bleeding, which is why Kganakga encourages proper wound care.
The infection is one of the reasons why proper wound care must take place. Salt remains the oldest antiseptic and the cheapest available.Dr Matome Kganakga, general practitioner
Listen to the full audio above for more.
