The job is yours, what now? Here's how to analyse an offer before signing away





Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Human Resources executive, Lauren Clark on analysing a job offer prior to signing the employment contract.

South Africa's job market is uncertain and highly competitive and job seekers - after a rigorous interview process – are often just happy to receive an offer.

However, Human Resource executive Lauren Clark said as desperate a candidate may be, they should still consider all the factors undertaken once they become an employee of a company.

A guide for reasonable working conditions is the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) which stipulates the minimum conditions that an employer can provide employees.

There is no standard contract, as some employment agreements are industry specific. She suggests thoroughly reading any legal document presented against the conditions of the BCEA.

Once you receive the employment contract, the HR professional encourages one to ask questions and take their time – even if the prospective employer suggests otherwise.

Clark said first-time employees must probe their pay slip and ensure they understand tax, monthly deductions and mandatory contributions to the company before signing on the dotted line.

Before you put your signature on the page you need to make sure that you understand everything and that it’s relatively fair. Lauren Clark, HR executive

I would strongly advise that when someone says to you 'This is a standard contract', just say thank you but I still want to read it and I still want to be comfortable that I understand everything that is in here. Lauren Clark, HR executive

