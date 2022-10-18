Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nischal Mewalall, CEO of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).
- While consumers are becoming more savvy about protecting their personal information, criminals are becoming more organised
- White-collar crime is on the increase in South Africa, according to the latest stats from the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric)
There's been a huge spike of 53% in vehicle asset finance fraud, according to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).
Sabric released the crime statistics for 2021 on behalf of the banking industry this week.
From 2020 to 2021, digital banking fraud incidents decreased by 18% overall.
However, while the number of incidents declined, there was a 45% increase in the total gross losses in digital banking in the reporting period says Sabric.
Digital banking products are far safer than in-person banking... But criminals have adjusted their social engineering tactics to leverage your data from social media and data leaks, making their efforts to manipulate customers difficult to spot.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
The bulk of digital banking crimes - 42% - occurred on banking applications.
The biggest drop recorded was in in mobile banking fraud.
Bruce Whitfield chatted to Sabric CEO Nischal Mewalall, who calls the latest stats "scary".
Things are not looking good at all... In the digital and car fraud space we've seen the losses exceeding R1.5 billion when you combine the gross losses this year. And then when you move into the VAT space things also get a bit scary... potential losses are sitting at R7.3 billion.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
What we know is that the products are safe, the controls are working, customers are getting smarter but when these criminals hit they hit hard and they go for big numbers these days.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
Mewalall advises the public to just cut a phone call, for example from a "bank", if it is unsolicited.
If the engagement is unsolicited, I wouldn't even put up with the call... because the moment you continue with this engagement you're either going to slip up or you're going to begin to believe... or give up something you don't know is useful to them...Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
It's a bad news story all round, not only on the digital side of the business but also on the violent crime side of the business... When we look at associated robberies, an 8% decrease overall but a 56% increase when people went inside to make deposits at banks and got robbed.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
ATM attacks are up 11%, Mewalall says.
Attacks using explosives have rising by 15%, driven by explosives.
Unfortunately the gains we made have been reversed... The private security companies work extremely well with the law enforcement agencies, but our concern here is the availability and accessibility of explosives.Nischal Mewalall, CEO - South African Banking Risk Information Centre
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications
