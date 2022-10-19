Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
Bruce Whitfield in interviews Vince Ryan, chairperson of the Balule Nature Reserve in the Greater Kruger Park.
- Collaboration and a host of other measures have succeeded in preventing rhino poaching in private reserves in the Greater Kruger Park.
- "We had to take a hard look at ourselves; many people had simple solutions but there is no simple solution" says Balule Nature Reserve's Vince Ryan.
An initiative to stop rhino poaching in the sprawling Greater Kruger Protected Area Network has proved astonishingly successful.
The Balule Nature Reserve (BNR) reports that it has recorded not a single rhino killing in the past two years.
The reserve is situated on the Olifants River, between Hoedspruit and Phalaborwa.
It shares an unfenced border with the Greater Kruger, and forms part of the Associated Private Nature Reserves bordering the Park.
Bruce Whitfield interviews BNR Chairperson Vince Ryan to find out about their winning strategy.
Dismantling international crime syndicates can reduce rhino poaching
Ryan says their worst period was between 2014 and 2018 when they lost 37 rhino in total to poaching.
In 2017 alone, 17 animals were killed.
He says the demand for rhino horn was driven by the prices on the black market.
We had to take a hard look at ourselves and the problem we were facing. Many people had simple solutions - but there is no simple solution.Vince Ryan, Chair - Balule Nature Reserve
They realised collaboration was key in putting an end to the killing of rhino in the area, he says.
Ryan, together with then-chair Sharon Haussmann and head warden Ian Nowak, decided to make some "radical" changes.
It's a very emotional and traumatic experience, so all the wardens were trying to protect their own backyard and we understood that.Vince Ryan, Chair - Balule Nature Reserve
They assembled the wardens and got them to work as one cohesive unit for the entire Balule Reserve (around 40 000 hectares).
This then led to their led to neighbours joining them and around 120 000 hectares being worked as a cohesive unit, Ryan says.
RELATED: US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Other measures included dehorning the rhino, virtually militarising their rangers, and implementing integrity testing.
"It was hard, we did 400 polygraph tests."
The last time BNR lost a rhino to poaching was in 2019, and the culprits are currently on trial.
The poachers were arrested thanks to the technology they now have and the cohesive working relationship between all the wardens, Ryan says.
2021 and 2022 so far have been incident-free.
One of the bigger things we did was to remove third party service providers from the whole landscape and we kept control of our own backyard... and we built very strong relationships with the SAPS and wildlife crime units.
So it's not just us, it's everybody who bought into the changes that we had the courage to implementVince Ryan, Chair - Balule Nature Reserve
costing about R200 000 per rhino per year to do this strategy? any sign pressure is easing?
I think as long as the price of the product is maintained at the levels it is on the black market, this war is not going away.Vince Ryan, Chair - Balule Nature Reserve
For more from Ryan, scroll to the top for the interview audio
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/white-rhino-calf-mother-running-4997858/
More from Business
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
Telkom ends talks to acquire MTN
According to Telkom, it was not able to offer MTN assurances of exclusive talks.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US
The consumer price index and inflation are often used interchangeably but there is a difference between these two figures.Read More
More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice
The utility will provide more details on the state of the power grid later on Thursday.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September
Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.Read More
More from Local
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual
The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.Read More
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA
The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular.Read More
‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement'
John Perlman spoke to KZN’s MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs(EDTEA), Sibusiso Duma to get an update post speaking to JSE-listed property developer Calgro M3’s CEO Wiskus LateganRead More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
The maritime industry is pivotal to the movement of goods in SA
An estimated 90% of every country's goods move by sea, and South Africa is no exception.Read More
‘Probably I scare people’ - Phakeng on current UCT probe & Mayosi tweet
The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been plunged into hot water on allegations of misconduct at Africa’s top university and sentiments she’s shared on twitter – again.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout'
Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout.Read More
Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival celebrates 10 years this October
The annual event started in 2012 to commemorate the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprisings.Read More
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA
The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.Read More
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it
Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others.Read More
SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist
October is Mental Health Awareness Month in South Africa and it seems that the country's citizens are in desperate need of mental health support.Read More
Health and wellness: No age limit on medical male circumcision, says GP
The general practitioner said his youngest patient was seven-days-old and his oldest was age 50.Read More
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study
The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men.Read More
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.Read More
Cathy Mohlahlana: My ubringing taught me humility and hard work
The former eNCA news anchor grew up in a small rural village called Brilliant, which is about an hour away from Limpopo’s capital, Polokwane.Read More