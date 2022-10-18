New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jacques Celliers, CEO of First National Bank.
- First National Bank's revamped logo caused a riot on social media - some loved it, some hated it and some just had fun making fun of it
- Bruce Whitfield talks to FNB CEO Jacques Celliers about the rebrand, which included the launch of a new banking app
First National Bank's famous acacia tree logo has evolved gradually over decades, but its latest iteration caused a storm on social media.
Some made fun of the rather more stylized image; others praised the new look as "modern" and "clean".
During an earlier interview on The Money Show, advertising expert Tim Zunckel ran through the range of responses, emphasizing how tricky it is to rebrand when you are a big name like FNB.
The new-look thorn tree was part of bigger changes as FNB launched a redesigned app.
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jacques Celliers about the strategy.
It's been a wild two weeks for us as we took some of these changes to the market, and great that there's such a colourful contribution and commentary about it...Jacques Celliers, CEO - FNB
There's been a lot of change to our brand in the last decade or two, and clearly this momentum into the digital world gave us a bit of a push... Linked to that is the expansion of our value propositions beyond the traditional banking stuff...Jacques Celliers, CEO - FNB
For the logo to come alive on different digital platforms and in different ecosystems... It's cool to see how it can transition and morph into different worlds.Jacques Celliers, CEO - FNB
Celliers acknowledges that they went through "a lot of nerves" going into the branding changes.
The great thing though, he says, is that they were able to modernise off the back of a strong foundation.
We don't have to change into something else because the logo has such longevity...Jacques Celliers, CEO - FNB
Everything we do is just tweaks... What we took to the market as a business model adjustment... to how we help and take our interfaces and modernise that for a better experience... All of these are off a foundational building block...Jacques Celliers, CEO - FNB
Just that "tweak" to the FNB tree allowed the Bank to keep it "fun and fresh" Celliers concludes.
What we are grateful for is that our customers seem to have cottoned on to all the innovations on the platforms, and that really is the big story.Jacques Celliers, CEO - FNB
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
