'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement' John Perlman spoke to KZN’s MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs(EDTEA), Sibusiso Duma to get an update... 19 October 2022 6:47 PM
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers. 19 October 2022 6:22 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
Court must 'draw the line' and proceed with the arms deal trial: Legal expert Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge, Piet Koen, is expected to rule on Wednesday whether the trial will proceed in November. 18 October 2022 10:21 AM
ANC deputy president nominee wants to see more young women in top positions Mmamoloko Kubayi is the only woman candidate running for the position of African National Congress deputy president. 18 October 2022 10:11 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media sti... 18 October 2022 9:33 PM
'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks' Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal. 18 October 2022 8:52 PM
View all Business
Goodbye to password-sharing as Netflix will start charging for it Beginning next year, Netflix will crack down on customers who share their accounts with others. 19 October 2022 2:27 PM
Health and wellness: No age limit on medical male circumcision, says GP The general practitioner said his youngest patient was seven-days-old and his oldest was age 50. 19 October 2022 4:47 AM
One gym visit a week can drastically reduce depression risk in women - UCT study The study found that physical activity reduces the risk of depression risk in women, but not in men. 19 October 2022 4:45 AM
View all Lifestyle
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the... 18 October 2022 2:36 PM
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
WATCH: Jamie Foxx turned away from Cardi B's birthday party A video went viral when US singer, producer, and actor Jamie Foxx was denied access to Cardi B's 30th birthday party. 14 October 2022 10:30 AM
SA's Mthandazo Gatya — Star on the rise following duet with John Legend The TikTok that catapulted Mthandazo to the spotlight has over 2,5 million views. 11 October 2022 7:54 AM
View all Entertainment
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference' Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler. 18 October 2022 12:29 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
WATCH: Air force agency clarifies 'Ugandan paratroopers' video A video has gone viral of military troopers landing in a packed stadium believed to be Ugandans getting ready to invade Nairobi, a... 13 October 2022 1:08 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
[WATCH] Courier Guy delivers, again, with funny follow-up ad starring local hero The latest ad from The Courier Guy stars cash-in-transit hero Leo Prinsloo, who gets his come-uppance trying to be clever with a X... 11 October 2022 7:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'

18 October 2022 8:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Strike action
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Transnet Freight Rail
Rail
Portia Derby
Ports
Transnet strike
TFR

Transnet expects to be 'at full tilt' by Thursday, after its majority union agreed to a 3-year wage deal.

Bruce Whitfield gets an update on an end to strike action from Portia Derby, CEO of the Transnet Group.

- 70-80% of Transnet workers are back on the job after devastating strike action

- Transnet CEO Portia Derby says they expect to be fully operational by Thursday

Cargo ships in the Port of Richards Bay. Picture: @TransnetNPA/Twitter
Cargo ships in the Port of Richards Bay. Picture: @TransnetNPA/Twitter

The devastating Transnet strike is coming to an end after the United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) agreed to a 3-year wage deal on Monday.

On Tuesday, Transnet was still in discussion with the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says CEO Portia Derby.

Untu is the majority union, representing more than 50% of the Transnet workforce.

Derby says 70-80% of workers were back on the job on Tuesday.

Related stories:

Satawu willing to compromise with Transnet on wage demands

Transnet workers resume strike action after wage talks collapse at the CCMA

'Devastating consequences of Transnet strike worse than energy crisis'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Derby on The Money Show.

She says the Bargaining Council extended the wage agreement to all workers, so for those who have not yet returned it's still a case of no work, no pay.

What we've done is given all of our workers a reprieve to get back to work by Thursday, seeing as some of them might have travelled far as a result of the strike.

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

Derby explains that, in essence, the Transnet strike lasted just over a week considering it was staggered with Untu kicking off before Satawu did.

However, she acknowledges this create significant backlogs both at ports and for rail.

The backlog at ports should be cleared within the next 6-9 weeks.

At the ports is where the backlog becomes more difficult because you're moving containers, there are yards... allocation of spots where containers are kept... so in port terminals we have we have a lot of hard work to do over the next couple of weeks.

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

In the case of Transnet Freight Rail they need about 24 to 48 hours for the backlog... and another 3-7 days to catch up on the critical flows... But the real problem is that time lost is time lost... In the case of TFR in particular, we would not be able to make it up in this year.

Portia Derby, CEO - Transnet Group

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : '80% of workers back at Transnet, ports backlog will be cleared in 6-9 weeks'




18 October 2022 8:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
The Money Show
Strike action
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
Transnet Freight Rail
Rail
Portia Derby
Ports
Transnet strike
TFR

More from Business

A white rhino and her calf at Kruger National Park, South Africa. (pixabay.com)

Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year

19 October 2022 7:33 PM

The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA

19 October 2022 7:03 PM

The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation

19 October 2022 6:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

19 October 2022 5:15 PM

Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September

19 October 2022 9:48 AM

Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of new FNB logo posted on Twitter @FNBSA

New FNB logo: We're grateful for the 'colourful' commentary, says CEO

18 October 2022 9:33 PM

First National Bank's recent rebrand included the launch of a new app, but it was the revamped logo that caused a social media stir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Picknpay Facebook page.

Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off

18 October 2022 6:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Pieter Boone about Pick n Pay's latest results and the recently-launched 'Ekuseni' strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: kalhh on Pixabay

Digital crime: Huge spike in fraudulent banking + vehicle finance applications

18 October 2022 5:31 PM

'The numbers are scary.' The South African Banking Risk Information Centre has released the 'white-collar' crime stats for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste in Parliament on 5 September 2018. Picture: EWN

Reserve Bank targets Markus Jooste (ex-Steinhoff CEO), starts attaching assets

18 October 2022 4:51 PM

Five years after the news broke of SA's biggest corporate scam, the South African Reserve Bank is going after disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: fouroaks / 123rf

US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'

18 October 2022 12:29 PM

Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

A white rhino and her calf at Kruger National Park, South Africa. (pixabay.com)

Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year

19 October 2022 7:33 PM

The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement'

19 October 2022 6:47 PM

John Perlman spoke to KZN’s MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs(EDTEA), Sibusiso Duma to get an update post speaking to JSE-listed property developer Calgro M3’s CEO Wiskus Lategan

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation

19 October 2022 6:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

19 October 2022 5:15 PM

Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized

19 October 2022 2:46 PM

Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

The maritime industry is pivotal to the movement of goods in SA

19 October 2022 2:10 PM

An estimated 90% of every country's goods move by sea, and South Africa is no exception.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UCT Vice Chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

‘Probably I scare people’ - Phakeng on current UCT probe & Mayosi tweet

19 October 2022 11:43 AM

The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been plunged into hot water on allegations of misconduct at Africa’s top university and sentiments she’s shared on twitter – again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ready For Take-Off: Turbo Charging African Payments

19 October 2022 10:16 AM

ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking experts outline the rise of electronic payments in Africa and how it will continue to boom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © rido/ 123rf.com

Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September

19 October 2022 9:48 AM

Stats SA says its been measured at 7.5% for September, slightly down from 7.6% in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man collapsing a display bed. Picture: Screenshot

WATCH: Man collapses display bed in a shop

19 October 2022 9:30 AM

A video has gone viral of a customer who fell off while sitting on a display bed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA health system needs an overhaul to deal with mental healthcare - psychiatrist

Lifestyle Local

Consumer price inflation figure ticks lower for September

Business Local

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive

Politics

Local

EWN Highlights

Malawi finds mass grave of suspected Ethiopian migrants

19 October 2022 7:55 PM

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

19 October 2022 7:15 PM

Ex-Steinhoff chair expects Markus Jooste’s legal battle to drag

19 October 2022 6:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA