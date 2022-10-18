Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off





- Pick ‘n Pay has reported double-digit growth since implementing a new strategic plan for its stores

- On the down side, the food retailer had to spend R110 million on energy costs during the 26 weeks to end-August because of intensified load shedding

Picture: Picknpay Facebook page.

Pick n Pay says it's delivered a positive performance in its first trading period under its "Ekuseni" strategic plan.

The food retailer increased its turnover by 11.5% year-on-year, according to its interim results for the 26 weeks ended 28 August 2022.

Although turnover rose to R51.3 billion, trading costs were up 10.6%, due to external expenses and planned investment in delivering the Ekuseni strategy, the Group says.

This strong turnover growth in part reflects the normalisation of the environment after the July 2021 civil unrest and COVID-19 liquor trading restrictions last year which negatively impacted the base. When excluding these disruptions in the base, we estimate normalised H1 FY23 turnover rose by an encouraging 8.2%. Pick n Pay

Aside from these challenges, the Group also had to spend R110 million on energy costs during the 26 weeks because of intensified load shedding.

((Pick n Pay embarks on its own 'new dawn' – with stores to challenge Shoprite and Woolworths Retail giant Pick n Pay

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay.

Overall, it's a pleasing result says Boone.

I'm quite pleased, when you look through our numbers in relation to the execution of our strategy. I think our refinement of our CVP (customer value proposition) for Pick n Pay Retail and Pick n Pay Qualisave is progressing well... and also a sterling performance from Boxer and our clothing division. Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

At the same time the Group has to be realistic and a little bit cautious about the second half of the year, he adds.

Boone also cites the setback of intensified load shedding, which cost Pick n Pay R110 million in profitability.

Regarding the new Qualisave stores that have been rolled out, he says customers have been responding very well so far.

We only announced our strategy as of the middle of May but towards the second half of the second quarter of execution... we see double digit growth. Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay Clothing is seeing growth across all categories Boone says and continued to gain market share with 14.8% sales growth.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Strong growth for Pick n Pay as new strategy with Qualisave stores pays off