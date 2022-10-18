Streaming issues? Report here
Decorated South African skateboarder breaks another two world records

18 October 2022 2:36 PM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Skateboarding
Jean-marc Johannes
guiness world records

Jean-Marc Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the most consecutive skateboard ollies.

CAPE TOWN - Decorated South African skateboarder, Jean-Marc Johannes has broken two more Guinness World Records.

Johannes broke the world record for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds as well as the record for the most consecutive skateboard ollies.

The first record attempt involved jumping in the air while on the skateboard and spinning 360 times. He completed seven spins, slashing an earlier record set at the 2009 X Games by Lunati Hamilton (USA).

Not one to back down from a challenge, Johannes then set his second attempt which involved a jump into the air executed by stamping on the skateboard’s tail end.

The record to beat was 323, and if any of the ollies were poorly performed – meaning not all four wheels left the ground – the entire attempt would be failed.

He performed the exact same number as the previous record (323), becoming the joint holder of the title.

Speaking after he was handed his Guinness World Records certificates, Johannes could not hold back his jubilation.

"I’m so stoked to have broken two records in one day."

These aren’t the first world records the Capetonian has broken.

In 2018, he achieved the most skateboard nollie heelflips in one minute. He achieved 18. However, this was recently broken by Miklos Peller of Hungary.

In 2019, Johannes broke the record for the most skateboard fakie heelflips in one minute. He completed 12. He still holds that record.

Talking to Eyewitness News Sport, Johannes, who started skating when he was 10 years old said he enjoyed overcoming hurdles.

“Personally I've always enjoyed the challenges and pursuing a dream I've always had ever since I started skateboarding," he said.

Johannes recently represented South Africa at the 2022 FISE Freestyle world tour in La Cluzas in Switzerland where he received two podiums at the event, taking first place for the Open Shred contest and third place for the Street Skateboarding Open section.

On his performance, Johannes said he felt privileged to have achieved his goal.

“I was grateful for a first-place result but personally, I felt I could have done much better in the street skateboarding open section because the run section of a contest is something I always enjoy, as much as I would have hoped for two first places, I am grateful and I have learned a lot from the international riders in the competition,” he said.

Johannes won his first competition when he was only 15 years old and he just keeps adding to his trophy cabinet and living out his passion for competing across the globe and representing the Rainbow Nation, proudly.

Although skateboarding is still a relatively unknown sport in South Africa, it is growing and features various enthusiastic groups of skaters across the City of Cape Town.

Johannes said that compared to when he started, things have changed.

“Skateboarding has grown greatly over the past few years, with the rise of more public skate parks giving access to communities to pursue skateboarding as well as the rise of newly formed skateboarding clubs. I feel it is in a very good space for continued growth and I can't wait to see what the future holds,” he said.

“I would really like to build a skate park in the area where I grew up in Athlone,” he said.

Having been raised in the Cape Flats, his circumstances were not always ideal and there was not necessarily much room to dream but Johannes did not let anything stop him. He went on to break World Records and feature the Olympics Games.

Johannes has had to use his own social media platforms and let his board do the talking at times for sponsorship and exposure, so much so that it helped him win a global digital series in 2020, and now as an ambassador for HMD Global, he shares his skating adventures with his supporters across the globe.

The competition calender is far from complete and Johannes said he was looking forward to a number of upcoming events.

“There are two more events left for the year, one of which will be part of the Olympic 2024 series. I'm currently completing a full-length skateboarding video titled "LeftField" that I'm very excited about and will be available on my Youtube Channel,” he said.

Johannes said he has a lot to look forward to.

“I'll be assisting with the design of a few skate parks within Cape Town and working within communities during the off-season. In terms of the next record attempts, I have a few in mind for 2023, I will always be ready and looking forward to the next one,” said the champion.

He is extremely optimistic about the future of the sport, an optimism that almost certainly comes from his deep love and enjoyment for the sport, and a talent that few possess.

He said something his grandmother told him when he was younger, which has always stuck with him.

"Don't give up, you're capable of more than you know."

My grandmother told me these simple yet powerful words. I'm grateful for it and know that she would have been happy to see me enjoying every moment on my board,” he said.


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
