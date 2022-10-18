What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 2:08).
Russia continues to hit Ukrainian cities, including its capital Kyiv, with “kamikaze” drones seemingly from Iran.
The number of casualties is unknown, but hundreds of towns are without electricity.
The “suicide drones” are probably the Iranian-made Shahed-136, although Iran denies it.
The drones, packed with explosives, loiter above a target before attacking, destroying itself.
They are slow-moving but hard to spot with radar.
They cost about $20,000 each.
RELATED: War between Russia and NATO is near – Vladimir Putin
They fly around, looking about, and then choose a target… Russia is massing drones, and by sheer weight of numbers, overwhelming Ukraine’s air defences…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Ukraine said it shot down 23 out of 28 yesterday…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
RELATED: Germany says 'no' to Putin’s gas offer, despite sliding into recession
Are they coming from Iran?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen (skip to 2:08).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_184419717_ukrainian-flag-with-blood-stains-on-it-close-up-.html?vti=misy31ttnxrirne9um-1-3
More from World
Speculation over Truss exit grows
Opposition leaders are calling for her removal from office after resignations from her own party and a botched plan to cut taxes.Read More
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga
Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops.Read More
Can South Africa learn from the mistakes of UK PM Liz Truss?
In her short time in office, the British prime minister has devastated the economy, but South Africa can learn from this to avoid the same mistakes.Read More
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception
In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy".Read More
US authorities nab rhino smuggling kingpin: 'It’ll make a big difference'
Lengthy undercover operations by a US law enforcement agency have nabbed a major rhino horn smuggler.Read More
Venezuela is suffering rapid, mass emigration of millions of people
The country’s population is imploding amid a protracted crisis that is shaking Latin America.Read More
What do South Africans need to know about getting UK citizenship?
People may want to get British citizenship for a number of reasons but how difficult is this process?Read More
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones
Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School for the visually impaired in Worcester.Read More
Universities need more unity and less competition: Higher Education Summit
The three-day conference brings together researchers and leaders from universities across the world every year.Read More