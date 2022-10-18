Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Tuesday announced stage 4 load shedding until midnight and said it will downscale it to stage 2 thereafter until 5 am on Wednesday.
The struggling electricity supplier ramped up load shedding to stage 4 after five generators at several power stations broke down.
Eskom said stage 3 will then resume from 4pm until midnight on Wednesday and will be repeated at the same times on Thursday.
Stage 2 will return on Friday until midnight.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 18, 2022
Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until midnight, thereafter Stage 2 will be implemented until 05:00 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/GqjAkptPc7
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Since yesterday morning, a unit each at Duvha, Medupi as well as three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service. A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns in the past 24 hours.
“We currently have 5 106MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”
Eskom said load shedding was implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding to continue until Friday – Eskom
Source : Pexels
More from Local
Eskom extends stage 3 power cuts into the weekend
The ailing utility says stage 3 will continue to be implemented until 5AM on Friday morning, thereafter, the rotational power cuts will return from 4PM until Saturday morning.Read More
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual
The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.Read More
How affirmative action seeks to break social inequity in SA
The price of transforming takes a long time and it's aimed at affirming blacks, in particular.Read More
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year
The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years.Read More
‘Monopolies and cartels are very advanced for law enforcement'
John Perlman spoke to KZN’s MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs(EDTEA), Sibusiso Duma to get an update post speaking to JSE-listed property developer Calgro M3’s CEO Wiskus LateganRead More
Inflation dips for 2nd month, but consumers feel bite of rising food inflation
Bruce Whitfield talks to Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) about the latest consumer price inflation numbers.Read More
Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee
Markus Jooste will answer allegations at the appropriate time in the appropriate forum says trustee Rian du Plessis, in response to opinions from Christo Wiese and Rob Rose.Read More
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized
Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices plummeting. Mandy Wiener talks about his seized assets and more on the Midday Report Express.Read More
The maritime industry is pivotal to the movement of goods in SA
An estimated 90% of every country's goods move by sea, and South Africa is no exception.Read More
‘Probably I scare people’ - Phakeng on current UCT probe & Mayosi tweet
The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has been plunged into hot water on allegations of misconduct at Africa’s top university and sentiments she’s shared on twitter – again.Read More