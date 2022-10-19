Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?
- Ntokozo Zikhali is accused of murdering 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo.
- Zikhali is alleged to have raped and mutilated the girl before burying her body in a shallow grave.
- The accused was out on bail on another matter, where he is facing a charge of raping a 9-year-old girl.
What would possess anyone, to rape, murder and mutilate the body of a 4-year-old child, before trying to conceal the evidence by burying the victim in a shallow grave?
That's exactly what Ntoko Zikhali is accused of, and now faces charges for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Bokgabo Poo.
The Benoni Magistrates Court postponed his case to 24 October.
The 30-year-old suspect had been out on bail at the time of the incident for a pending rape case.
Bokgabo disappeared last Monday and her mutilated body was found the following day.
Forensic psychiatrist, Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, says the accused shows traits of being a sadistic sexual offender.
Rape in itself is a crime about power, inequality and domination, entitlement and possession. It is not crime of mental illness.Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist
There are three crimes here. She's been raped, she's been murdered and she's been mutilated. It's a next level of crime.Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist
This is a pedophile in operation, someone who has a predilection for a sexual attraction towards children.Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist
There are many reasons why people act without a conscience. Sometimes, that is because they don't have one.Dr Larissa Panieri-Peter, forensic psychiatrist
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inside the mind of a child rapist: Why would anyone commit such a heinous crime?
Source : Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News
